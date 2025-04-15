What can you suggest to get this show on the Rhodes?

Q I am going to the Greek island of Rhodes for the first time this spring. I am staying in an all-inclusive property on the west coast but if I can drag myself away, where would you recommend for a day trip or two?

Nana A

A Your timing is excellent. You will be visiting one of my favourite Greek islands without the searing summer temperatures. Try to make two key day trips – though, if you don’t mind a long day, you could squeeze both locations into a single journey.

The first is Rhodes Town, at the far northeastern tip of the island. The capital has an extraordinary depth of history wrapped inside the intensely atmospheric walled Old Town. The New Town, dotted with Art Deco buildings from the Italian era, is also attractive. The top cultural collection is the Archaeological Museum of Rhodes, housed in the Hospital of the Knights – one of the Crusader complexes that transformed the city. Wander across the port where the Colossus of Rhodes once stood astride the entrance.

Next is Lindos, halfway down the eastern shore. Perched high on a cliff, presiding over the port is the archaeological highlight of Rhodes: the Acropolis. Beneath it, you will find a 14th-century Crusader castle, and close to sea level there is a tranquil village of twisting, narrow lanes – which include some excellent places to eat and drink. Between Lindos and Rhodes Town, incidentally, Kalithea Springs is a fascinating Italian-built spa complex.

One more option that could make a half-day outing: at the southwestern tip of Rhodes is Prasonisi, connected to the village of Macheria on the mainland by an isthmus in the form of a narrow beach. At low tide, Prasonisi is a peninsula and at high tide, it becomes an island. The Aegean (to the west) and the Mediterranean (to the east) meet at this beach. Prasonisi is well worth exploring if you are up for a hike.

open image in gallery Tokyo Tower dominates the skyline of the Japanese capital ( Getty/iStock )

Q My family and I are thinking of travelling to Japan for the first time, in summer 2026 for two to three weeks. Where is best to stop over to benefit from reduced tax? Perhaps Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris or Frankfurt? And how far in advance can I book?

Jason F

A Your plan is to reduce the £106 air passenger duty that applies from 1 April 2026 on journeys of more than 5,500 miles from the UK for all travellers aged 16 or over. A worthwhile and perfectly legal way to reduce the liability is to stop over in a European city for at least 24 hours en route to Japan. The saving will be £91 per person, which goes a long way to covering the cost of local transport, accommodation, meals and fun in your chosen location.

Yet I don’t recommend any of the above. Dublin leaves the list immediately as it has no flights to Japan. And while all three of the big western Europe hubs you mention are agreeable places to stop, Istanbul is a better bet. For a start, you will be travelling on Turkish Airlines, which in my experience offers higher inflight standards than KLM, Air France and Lufthansa. You will also be at least three hours closer to Japan, which will make the long onward journey more bearable. Istanbul is a richly rewarding city, whether you stay for a day or a week. Conveniently, costs are also significantly lower than in western Europe.

A good travel agent will construct the right itinerary from your nearest UK airport served by Turkish Airlines: London (Heathrow or Gatwick), Birmingham, Manchester or Edinburgh. You could also consider an open-jaw itinerary, flying outbound to Tokyo and inbound from Osaka, which will reduce travel costs and time within Japan. Note that Tokyo has two airports, Haneda (10 miles south of the centre) and Narita (50 miles east) – the latter is far less convenient.

Flights will go on sale just under a year in advance. If you are planning to leave on, say, 20 July, tickets for the outbound legs are likely to be available around 30 July – and, for the return trip, two or three weeks later. Again, a good agent will hold the flights you need.

open image in gallery All aboard: our travel expert says Alaska is best enjoyed from the sea ( Getty/iStock )

Q We are looking at booking a package holiday to Alaska, including flights, hotels and cruise. The best price is currently with LoveitBookit, who are registered with Atol but not Abta. What are your thoughts, please? Is it a risk?

‘Washy 1971’

A Even for those of us who are not over-enamoured of cruises, you have chosen an outstanding destination. Alaska is best enjoyed from the sea, with visits to the fascinating ports that stud the coastline. Accordingly, cruise lines deliver great experiences. You are also wisely booking a package holiday: last month, when hundreds of flights from London Heathrow were cancelled due to a fire at an electricity substation, some cruise passengers who had booked packages lost their holidays but received full refunds.

I am glad to hear LoveitBookit has come up with an appealing price. Although I have not bought from the firm, it is a reputable cruise company with a good reputation. (I think the name is a touch unfortunate: it has echoes of the kind of names beloved by online travel agents who have multiple identities and are not known for outstanding customer service.)

As a package holiday involving flights, your holiday is protected by Atol. This means that, in the extremely unlikely event that the company should go out of business between now and when you travel, you get your money back. Much more useful is the automatic consumer protection that comes with booking a package, which makes the firm liable for delivering everything as agreed – and handling any disruption.

Companies that are Abta members are subject to a series of customer-service obligations imposed by the organisation. But there are many reasons why a good travel firm might choose not to be a member, including the added costs of belonging to Abta. When I am buying travel, lack of Abta membership is certainly not a dealbreaker, so I recommend you go ahead.

Email your question to s@hols.tv or tweet @SimonCalder