Friday 22 March 2019 10:07
Q Almost a year ago I booked flights to Northern Cyprus via Istanbul. I was originally due to fly out from Gatwick to Istanbul on Saturday 6 April at 5pm with a connection to Ercan getting me there in the early hours of 7 April. But due to the opening of the new Istanbul airport the airline has cancelled my outbound flight and is offering me only a flight on 10 April – even though flights are available on 7 April, but only in business class. Can I insist on these?

Emin H

A After two false starts, Turkish Airlines’ move to the new Istanbul airport is finally due to take place over the weekend of 6 and 7 April. During this time, many flights have been cancelled in order to ease the pressure – including your original departure.

