How often does the average UK adult need a break?

The typical Briton needs a break every 46 days, with a midweek mini-getaway the most popular, a poll has revealed.

A survey of 2,000 adults found their tiredness levels, effectiveness at work and general mood suffers if they wait any longer before enjoying a trip away.

One third also admit they find it harder to concentrate if they go without a holiday for too long.

However, those polled only manage to escape the daily grind every 57 days on average.

The poll, commissioned by Original Cottages, found 62 per cent feel that going away midweek gives them a better break from work than if they go on weekends.

Psychologist and wellbeing expert, Dr Audrey Tang, said: “While it has traditionally been assumed a week-long break is essential for unwinding, the ‘little and often’ approach is likely to be more effective in keeping your energy tank topped up, compared with few and far between holidays.

“A ‘microbreak’ doesn’t exert extra pressure or expectation compared to a longer holiday and it allows people to recharge more often.

“Every break from routine is likely to give our brains a positive boost of energy through stimulating curiosity.

“Taking a break elsewhere in the UK also presents separation and a buffer against the effects of stress, as people can engage in things that boost their wellbeing, lowering levels of cortisol that are produced under pressure.”

The poll revealed one third of respondents took at least three or more short breaks in the UK in the last year.

More than half have taken a short break midweek, with better value for money, less crowds and availability being better among the top reasons why.

And 30 per cent prefer to take regular short breaks in the year over one big holiday.

It also emerged those polled believe they feel well-rested, happier and less stressed as a result of taking a short UK break.

More than eight in 10 need a minimum of three days holiday to feel recharged, with 77 per cent believing that taking a break from work is an important boost to maintain positive wellbeing.

While away on a break, going for a walk, relaxing by the sea and dining out were voted the top activities to do to recharge batteries.

Reading, hiking and going to a gig were also among the most popular things to do to feel better in general.

The survey, via OnePoll, found 56 per cent of adults get ‘really stressed at work’, but 53 per cent are happier once they have returned from a short break or holiday.

Six in 10 typically go away with their partner on short UK breaks, with the seaside, countryside and lakes named the best places to go to recharge.

Sonia Holman, from Original Cottages, said: “Shorter and more frequent breaks are essential to positive wellbeing, and as our research shows, the appeal of the microbreak is growing with over three-quarters of Brits planning to book more short breaks in the UK to recharge their batteries.

“We pride ourselves on offering guests the flexibility to choose the duration of their stay to suit their needs, offering them a great short stay experience and escape from everyday life.”

