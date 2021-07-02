How much are UK adults missing holidays?

Sun-starved UK adults are missing overseas travel so much that they are even relishing the prospect of queuing at airport security, getting lost on foreign roads and waiting ages for stragglers to join their transfer coach.

Although the list of the 50 most-missed aspects of holidays is dominated by feelgood things - like warm evenings, amazing views, exciting excursions and fantastic food - there were some highly unusual choices.

These included packing and doing the holiday washing when you get home.

With one in four admitting that not being able to go away has even made them miss things they used to complain about.

A survey of 2,000 adults, found that Spain, Italy and New York are the top three destinations Brits can’t wait to escape to when restrictions lift.

Almost two thirds of Britons have missed out on a foreign trip this year.

Rhiannon Heap, a spokesperson from New York Bakery Co., who commissioned the survey, said: “We know people are missing all sorts of things when it comes to trips abroad – whether that’s flying over to America or dashing across Europe.

“People are missing the sights, sounds and tastes of different cultures and food is one of the biggest contributors to having an authentic experience. Gelato in Italy, Paella in Spain or Bagels in New York.”

Travellers miss having time to properly relax, trying new food and seeing the sights of a new location.

Almost guaranteed sunshine, having some me-time and being able to eat when and what you want also featured in the top 50.

And sightseeing and food top the list of things Britons love about travelling to a different country.

In fact, 58 per cent admitted to indulging in more food on holiday than at home. One in three Britons want to visit New York to try the bagels and 42 per cent would love to have a gelato in Italy.

Meanwhile others can’t wait to immerse themselves in a different culture and have a really authentic experience.

Almost two thirds said they deliberately seek out local cuisine when they’re on holiday to ensure a truly authentic experience when exploring a new city.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll, went on to reveal some have tried to recreate a holiday experience at home during the pandemic.

Rhiannon, added: “People have been recreating all sorts of holiday moments at home, from preparing exotic foods to recreating cityscapes and beach scene backdrops in their gardens.

“That’s why, while we still can’t get abroad easily, we’re giving people the chance to enjoy a city break at home, with our New York or Nothin’ weekender experience.

“Bagels are synonymous with the Big Apple - it’s one of the must-eat experiences when you visit; so we want to celebrate the greatest city in the world with a taste of New York.”

