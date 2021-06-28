How important is cleanliness to holidaymakers?

A quarter of travellers would be put off a hotel within seconds if the cleanliness was not up to scratch, a survey suggested, with dirty bedsheets, a grimy bathroom and bad smells the top gripes.

A poll of 2,000 adults found three quarters would leave a hotel or B&B if they found dirty bedsheets waiting for them, while a majority said they would walk out if the bathroom was not clean.

Others would abandon their trip if they encountered stained carpets, rude staff and loud noises.

But in a post-Covid world, more than a third would also be put off if there was no visible cleaning taking place.

A previous survey carried out in 2019 found that when researching where to stay, 40 per cent were swayed by feedback on cleanliness.

However, post pandemic, 70 per cent will now look for comments on a venue’s hygiene before booking.

It also emerged that despite more than a quarter of respondents being desperate to book a holiday after nearly 18 months of travel restrictions, half of adults will be put off making a booking if they didn’t feel confident in the hotel’s hygiene.

Some will even pack their own cleaning products to give a room a once over before they unpack to ensure it is up to scratch, the poll found.

Berat Onur, from P&G Professional, which commissioned the poll, said: “After the last year, hygiene has become a huge priority for us all - especially when we are away from our own homes.

“We are all really looking forward to getting back to holidays and breaks from our home, but we all want the reassurance that we will be safe and staying somewhere clean.

“Even before Covid, there are things which would put us off a hotel or B&B accommodation, and this is only becoming something we are more conscious of now.”

SWNS