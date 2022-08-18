Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Booking accommodation for a break exploring the wild moorlands, dramatic edges and secluded dales of the Peak District, its quaint market towns and limestone villages, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice city-standard style and comfort. Britain’s first National Park offers grand spa hotels, characterful inns and elegant country houses. Forget drafty pubs and swirling Seventies’ carpets; kick off those boots at the end of a day’s hike and luxuriate in the Peak’s finest hotels.

The best hotels in the Peak District are:

Best for ramblers seeking paradise: Losehill House Hotel & Spa

Be at one with nature while indulging (Losehill House)

Neighbourhood: Edale

Eden or Edale? Both claim paradise. Losehill House is tucked into a tranquil corner of the dale fronted by wildflower meadows and backed by Win Hill. This is superb rambling country with the Great Ridge flanking one side of the dale and Kinder Massif the other. After a day of strenuous walking, relax aching muscles in the indoor swimming pool, sauna and outdoor hot tub. Finish the day with a meal in the award-winning restaurant overlooking England’s green and pleasant land – fuel for the body, food for the soul.

Price: Doubles from £299 including breakfast and dinner

Book now

Best for village charm: The Red Lion

The best place for that classic B&B experience (Red Lion)

Neighbourhood: Litton near Tideswell

Is there a Peak District village more lovely or a country pub more charming? In an area of steep-sided dales, ancient woodlands and flower-rich meadows, The Red Lion sits at the heart of Litton village, an upland settlement of limestone cottages straddling long leafy greens. Inside the atmospheric 18th-century inn, small rooms with low beams, thick stone walls and roaring log fires offer old-world charm and an intimate dining experience. Upstairs, there are two comfortable double rooms. Before turning in for the night, enjoy one of the Red Lion’s quality roasts and sample its fine ales, but don’t over-indulge – the village stocks are just outside.

Price: Doubles from £105, B&B (minimum two-night stay)

Book now

Best for a night at the opera: The Buxton Crescent Hotel

Stay at one of the Buxton Crescent’s 81 rooms (The Buxton Crescent Hotel)

Neighbourhood: Buxton

Prefer culture to rambling? Georgian splendour to countryside pub? Look no further than this Ensana wellness and spa hotel. The elegant crescent-shaped building – Buxton’s answer to the Circus in Bath – boasts 81 rooms and suites, some with four-poster beds and free-standing baths. But it’s the wellness facilities that make The Crescent special: basement thermal pool, a heated indoor-outdoor roof-top pool, jacuzzi and sauna zones, salt cave, beauty therapies, wellness and holistic treatments. After a day of pure relaxation, you’ll be ready for a night at Britain’s highest opera house, an opulent Edwardian Frank Matcham creation.

Price: Doubles from £210, B&B (continental breakfast)

Book now

Best for fine dining: Fischer’s Baslow Hall

Sample the tasting menu here for £105 per person (Fischer's)

Neighbourhood: Baslow

The Grade II listed stone-built manor house and romantic gardens shout pedigree. Luxuriate in style and comfort. How could it be otherwise – Baslow fringes Chatsworth House, one of England’s most sensational stately homes. The 11 bedrooms at Fisher’s are sumptuous but it’s the eclectic and innovative dishes created in the bespoke kitchen that makes the stay an exceptional experience. Grab a front-row seat at a ‘Kitchen Bench’ session and watch the masters at work, then lose yourself in foodie heaven with the tasting menu.

Price: Doubles from £267, B&B; tasting menu £105 per person

Book now

Best for contemporary cool: The H Boutique Hotel

This trendy spot is perfect for a couples’ city break (The H Boutique Hotel)

Neighbourhood: Bakewell

Farmers may roll off the hills in their Land Rovers and tractors for the Monday Agricultural Market, but in the centre of this rural market town you’ll discover a city-chic boutique hotel. Behind the traditional stone-faced exterior, 10 ‘H’ themed rooms are decorated in neutral shades with local artwork and photographs celebrating nearby Peak District beauty spots, from Hassop to Hathersage. Downstairs, however, the H Bar is more Boston than Bakewell. This is the place to find contemporary cool, somewhere to chill in the heart of the busy tourist town.

Price: Doubles from £138

Book now

Best for the ‘to-the manor-born’ experience: The Peacock at Rowsley

Feel like you’re in a period drama at The Peacock at Rowsley (The Peacock at Rowsley)

Neighbourhood: Rowsley, Bakewell

You too can be Lord of the Manor at The Peacock, a boutique hotel owned by Lord and Lady Manners of Haddon Hall. The 15 bedrooms and luxury suite feel intimate in this 16th-century manor house of low ceilings and leaded windows. Comfortable armchairs, soft lighting and tasteful furnishings enhance the cosy atmosphere. The restaurant has a reputation for quality, locally sourced food. Haddon Hall Fisheries offers day passes for the nearby Wye and Derwent rivers. For lovers of period dramas and stately homes, Haddon Hall and Chatsworth House are just a handful of miles away – surrounded by the natural beauty of the National Park.

Price: Doubles from £235, B&B

Book now

Best for the ‘compleat’ angler: The Charles Cotton Hotel

Get a proper Peak District experience at the Charles Cotton Hotel (Charles Cotton Hotel)

Neighbourhood: Hartington

Dedicated fishermen will know who Charles Cotton is – angler, poet, gambler and co-author of the 17th-century angling bible, The Compleat Angler. But you don’t have to be an enthusiast to appreciate the nod to the angling guru in the paintings, maps and fishing paraphernalia dotted around this quirky but stylish hotel. Guests can enjoy exclusive fishing on the River Dove, courtesy of Beresford Fishery. Non-anglers can step out of the hotel and enjoy a circular ramble through three stunning dales. Alternatively, potter around the quintessential White Peak settlement with its limestone cottages, tearooms and cheese shop set around the village duckpond and green.

Price: Doubles from £92

Book now

Best for romance: Biggin Hall Country House Hotel

The perfect setting for a romantic weekend away (Biggin Hall)

Neighbourhood: Biggin-by-Hartington

There is something Brontë-esque about this rambling 17th-century hotel, the big skies of the White Peak plateau overhead and the criss-cross of dry-stone walls chequering rolling countryside. Choose a room with a four-poster bed for the ultimate romantic weekend. Enjoy afternoon tea under a parasol on the lawns. Lock eyes over a candlelit dinner and relax with a glass of red wine by the fire. If you can tear yourself away from this most romantic of settings, you can hire a tandem at Parsley Hay on the High Peak Trail and ride the roof of the White Peak.

Price: Doubles from £138, B&B

Book now

Best for wellness in nature: Callow Hall at Wild Hive

Explore green for miles at Callow Hall (Callow Hall)

Neighbourhood: Mappleton, Ashbourne

Callow Hall implores you to reconnect with your wild side, and with 35 acres of gardens, wild meadows and woodland, it isn’t hard to do. Surround yourself with nature, courtesy of the luxury treehouses and hives hidden under a canopy of trees. More traditional glamour is offered in the elegant Victorian house, restful colours and chic furnishings all adding to the sense of wellbeing. Pamper yourself with a facial, manicure, pedicure or massage at the coach house. Relax in the sauna or hire a bike to explore the spectacular Tissington Trail.

Price: Doubles from £199

Book now

