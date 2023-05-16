Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK has some seriously special settings to host visitors from home or away for holidays and long weekends. Be it enjoying remote spots amid centuries-old woodlands or direct access to an isolated stretch of beach, there is an array of impressive escapes to experience The Great Outdoors first-hand. Think cosy chalet interiors, budget log cabins perfect for families trying to cut costs and luxury romantic retreats in home-from-home lodges.

And it isn’t just in the summer months that you can escape to the country, despite the predictably unpredictable British weather. Chalets, lodges and log cabins are often fitted with hot tubs, sun decks, wood-burning fires and BBQs to accommodate every season.

If you’re looking for a place to spend a bank holiday with friends or to celebrate a big birthday with the whole family, check out these stylish lodges, cabins and shepherds’ huts that are on a par with any country cottage stay.

Herston Log Cabins, Swanage, England

Accommodation options include hot tubs, wood burners and private gardens (Herston Yards Farm)

Best for: Adventures with the family

This rustic log cabin site has a relaxed and safe yet adventurous atmosphere perfect for a UK family staycation. Overlooking the rolling Purbeck Hills of the Jurassic Coast, self-catering cabins, lodges and cottages boast modern interiors, hot tubs and sheltered outdoor spaces — and you can leave the car behind. Families staying at Herston can stroll down to the seaside town centre and blue flag Swanage beaches to enjoy water sports, restaurants and arcades.

The site’s children’s play area and proximity to the Swanage steam train to Corfe Castle are a bonus for a family day out. Cancel the dog sitter and bring your pet along for £5 per night. That’s not to say this site neglects its adults. There’s an on-site bar, The Old Mess Room, for parents to try local ales, an entertainment programme including karaoke and a restaurant that honours the age-old tradition of a Sunday roast.

Log cabins from £740 for a four-night stay sleeping up to seven

Pantglas Hall Holiday Lodges, Camarthen, Wales

The self-catering lodges boast veranda views of the Pantglas Hall estate (Pantglass Hall)

Best for: Budget chalets

The woodlands of Carmarthenshire are a sight to behold from Pantglas Hall Holiday Lodge, where 25 self-catering log chalets blend in with their green surroundings. Most interiors in the well-equipped one-to-three-bedroom holiday homes are made cosy with fireplaces and feature verandas to take in scenic views of the sprawling country estate.

Avid walkers or cyclists can explore its hills and spacious open fields from the doorstep of the rural hideaways; Carmarthenshire is known as the National Botanic Garden of Wales, after all, and cycling trails are plentiful.

Couples can relax in the on-site leisure facilities with a dip in the hot tub or pool before heating up in the sauna. Visits to the Pantglas chalets with a partner or group of up to eight adults start from £83 a night in off-peak season. Split the price among friends for an idyllic budget getaway in the heart of Wales.

Cameron Lodges, Loch Lomond, Scotland

Four bedroom detached lodges overlook a peaceful pond (Cameron Lodges )

Best for: Luxury living

Set above Loch Lomond’s tranquil landscape, these lodges make for the perfect intimate and indulgent Scottish break. Whether on a spa break, country getaway or simple escape from reality, kick your feet up and unwind in the expansive living spaces of the home-from-home rooms. Private terraces offer the chance to enjoy al fresco dining while taking in the view.

Just 25 minutes from Glasgow Airport, the freshwater loch and its surroundings are home to tiny islands, steep mountains and enchanting forests spread over 400 acres.

Luxuries include five-star facilities such as the Thermal Experience at the Cameron Spa and dining across four restaurants and bars for those nights when you just can’t be bothered to cook.

From £1,107 for four adults to enjoy a three-night stay

Shepherd’s Hut Scarborough, Yorkshire, England

Lose yourself on a working farm in the secluded Yorkshire countryside (Stepney Hill Farm)

Best for: Remote escapes

Lose yourself in the North Yorkshire countryside with a remote stay in your own slice of Stepney Hill Farm. The compact Shepherd’s Hut studio room sleeps two and features a cosy wood-burning stove, private external bathroom and kitchen and dining area.

With a picnic bench outside for summer BBQs, facilitated by the on-site butchers, and the new addition of a hut-side hot tub, switch off and embrace the secluded spot with distant views of the coast and working farm fields. Not far from two sandy beaches, the isolated escape enjoys peace and quiet – bar the flock of sheep – with the option to take a long lunch at the farm’s tearoom if you fancy a change of scenery.

Hinterland Cabin, Snowdonia, Wales

Marvel at mountain views from the luxury cabin’s hot tub (Hinterland Cabin/Unique Homestays)

Best for: Romantic retreats

A short drive from Anglesey, Hinterland Cabin screams (or, rather, croons) idyllic romance for couples who want to enjoy a retreat for two to Snowdonia. The luxury retreat in Conwy, a medieval market town, is set in enchanting woodlands overlooking the valley and traditional cliffsides below. Inside, fresh flowers and fluffy bathrobes await your arrival at the North Wales staycation spot. Chic interior furnishings include oak beams, gold-accent decor and a spacious walk-in shower. Welcome hampers come with authentic Welsh produce, such as Snowdonia cheese and local cider.

Outside, revel in the cabin’s construction from the old slate and railway sleepers of the Conwy Valley line. Couples can enjoy a sauna, yoga deck and hot tub or take a walk around the nearby fishing lake, all from the comfort of the cosy self-catered cabin.

From £1,595 for two adults for a seven-night stay

Barend Holiday Lodges, Dalbeattie, Scotland

Enjoy the breathtaking view of Barend Loch from the Barend Holiday Village lodges (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Best for: Quirky architecture

The striking Scandinavian-style architecture of Barend Holiday Village’s impressive chalets is enhanced by great balcony views, perfect for long or short UK holidays. Nestled in Dalbeattie’s forests, in the Dumfries and Galloway region, the quirky family-run holiday homes comfortably sleep two to eight people.

Free swimming in a heated pool, a sauna and access to golf services at Craigieknowes Golf Club’s nine-hole course create the perfect setting for getting active in the Great Outdoors. Barend offers a range of great walks for dog owners – most chalets are pet-friendly – ramblers, and families looking to take a light stroll down to the beach at Sandyhills Bay.

Eight person lodges from £114 a night

