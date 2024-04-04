Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bridgerton has bewitched viewers with epic love stories, 1800s etiquette and elegant sets since the show first aired in 2020 and Netflix is soon headed back to the Regency-era Ton for season three.

The series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, have been hailed for their backdrop to the Georgian high society marriage mart seen on screen.

For ‘Polin’ season, lead love interests Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton will undoubtedly promenade parks in bloom, quadrille at lavish balls and court at country homes across England.

Though set in Mayfair, London with houses intended to sit in the elite Grosvenor Square, Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheets actually deliver to filming locations across Bath, London and Surrey.

With many of the stately homes ticketed and open to the public outside of filming periods, here are the real-life locations you can visit for a behind-the-scenes tour of the sordid ‘ton’.

Where is Bridgerton filmed?

Basildon and Painshil Park are ideal backdrops for promenading pairs ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

Aside from the manors that host the Bridgerton, Featherington and Sharma families, filming locations for the series are scattered across the country.

In the capital, the cameras have rolled at The Old Royal Naval College, and in West Sussex, the National Trust property Petworth Park houses the art collections visited by members of the high society in the first two seasons.

Painshill Park in Cobham, Surrey and the grounds of Windsor Great Park was used for couples to promenade in place of Primrose Hill and intense horse riding scenes between Anthony and Kate.

Elsewhere, locations spanning Bath have set up shots of Regency ‘London’ including Beauford Square and The Abbey Deli – a real-life cafe on Abbey St that doubles as the Modiste Dress Shop.

Ranger’s House, Greenwich

Wisterias weave the exterior of Ranger’s House in Greenwich during filming ( Netflix )

The exterior of the Bridgerton home of siblings A to H is filmed at Ranger’s House, an art gallery located in Blackheath to the west of Greenwich Park. The Georgian red-brick mansion is adorned with wisterias and houses the Wernher Collection of art – a ticketed gallery of 700 works of art from Renaissance to French tapestries.

Halton House, Buckinghamshire

Halton House provides the interiors for the Bridgerton family home ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

Inside the leading family’s home, interiors in hues of blue including the spiral staircase and grand hall were shot in Buckinghamshire’s Grade II-listed Halton House, historically the main officers’ mess for RAF Halton.

As for the Bridgerton’s elegant country estate, Aubrey Hall in Hertfordshire on 2,500 acres of the Wrotham Park estate hosts the family's summer jollies in the countryside.

Royal Crescent, Bath

The Ton’s most flamboyant family live at Bath’s famed No. 1 Royal Crescent ( Getty Images )

Exterior shots of the Featherington’s flamboyant house are filmed outside the famed No 1 Royal Crescent in Bath, with Basildon Park in Reading used to portray the grand gardens at the rear of the estate.

Now a functioning townhouse museum, visitors can take an immersive tour to see art from 1776-1796 and dress up Regency-style in Georgian dressing rooms.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

The Featherington’s lemon and lime interiors are filmed in Hatfield House ( Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix )

The Featherington’s lemon and lime interiors are filmed in Hatfield House, also the set of the gentlemen’s club frequented by the Bridgerton brothers. A Grade I listed country house built by Robert Cecil in 1611, Jacobean decor including mosaic portraits will likely be spotted in the background of lead character Penelope’s home throughout season three.

Holburne Museum of Art, Bath

Lady Danbury’s pillared home sits in Bath ( Getty Images )

Bath’s Holburne Museum of Art sets the scene for external shots of Lady Danbury’s pillared cream mansion. Interiors of the home that frequently hosts the Duke of Hastings and the Sharmas in seasons one and two were filmed at Badminton House in Gloucestershire and Wilton House, the country seat of the Earls of Pembroke, in Salisbury.

Hampton Court Palace, East Moseley

The grounds of Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace were filmed at Henry VIII’s ‘pleasure palace’ ( Getty Images )

Queen Charlotte’s supposed Buckingham and St James Palace facades during Anthony Bridgerton’s opulent wedding to Edwina Sharma – the season’s diamond – were filmed at Hampton Court Palace, East Moseley. The Privy Garden and the baroque Tudor home of Henry VIII also appeared in the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Lancaster House, Westminster

Lancaster House was used for interior shots of Queen Charlotte’s royal abodes ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

As for the interiors of the Queen of England’s royal abodes, the Queen’s parlour, drawing room and jewellery room were shot in Lancaster House – a mansion on The Mall with staircases built to echo Versailles, marble finish walls and a long gallery fit for hosting coronation banquets and afternoon teas galore.

Part one of Bridgerton series three is streaming on Netflix from 16 May.