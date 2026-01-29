Where is Bridgerton filmed? The real-life Regency locations from the Netflix show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridgerton has bewitched viewers with its epic love stories and elegant set design since the show first aired in 2020 – and Netflix is returning to the Regency era for season four.

The series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has been hailed for its scenes of Georgian high society.

For its fourth instalment, lead love interests Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha) and Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) will promenade in parks, quadrille at lavish balls and court at country homes.

Though set in Mayfair, London – specifically in the elite Grosvenor Square – Lady Whistledown’s scandal sheets actually land at filming locations across the capital, Bath and Surrey.

With many of the stately homes ticketed and open to the public outside of filming periods, here are the real-life locations you can visit for a behind-the-scenes tour of the sordid “ton”.

Where is Bridgerton filmed?

Aside from the manors that host the Bridgerton and Featherington families, filming locations for the series are scattered across the country.

In the capital, the cameras have rolled at The Old Royal Naval College, and in West Sussex, the National Trust property Petworth Park houses the art collections visited in the first two seasons.

Painshill garden in Cobham, Surrey and the grounds of Windsor Great Park were used in place of Primrose Hill for intense horse riding scenes between Anthony and Kate in season two.

Elsewhere, locations spanning Bath have been used, including Beauford Square and the Abbey Deli – a real-life cafe on Abbey Street that doubles as the Modiste Dress Shop.

Ranger’s House, Greenwich

open image in gallery Wisteria on Ranger’s House in Greenwich during filming ( Netflix )

The exterior of the home of siblings A to H is filmed at Ranger’s House, an art gallery located in Blackheath to the west of Greenwich Park. The Georgian red-brick mansion is adorned with wisteria and houses the Wernher Collection of Art.

Halton House, Buckinghamshire

open image in gallery Halton House provides the interiors for the Bridgerton family home ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

Inside the leading family’s home, interiors, including the spiral staircase and grand hall, were shot in Buckinghamshire’s grade II-listed Halton House, historically the main officers’ mess for RAF Halton.

As for the Bridgerton’s elegant country estate, Aubrey Hall in Hertfordshire, on 2,500 acres of the Wrotham Park estate, hosts the family's summer jollies in the countryside.

Royal Crescent, Bath

open image in gallery The Ton’s most flamboyant family live at Bath’s famed No. 1 Royal Crescent ( Getty Images )

Exterior shots of the Featherington’s flamboyant house are filmed outside the famed Royal Crescent in Bath, with Basildon Park in Reading used to portray the grand gardens at the rear of the estate.

Now a functioning townhouse museum, visitors to No 1 Royal Crescent can take an immersive tour to see art from 1776-1796 and dress up Regency-style.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

open image in gallery The Featherington’s lemon and lime interiors are filmed in Hatfield House ( Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix )

The Featherington’s lemon and lime interiors are filmed in Hatfield House, also the set of the gentlemen’s club frequented by the Bridgerton brothers. A grade-I listed country house built by Robert Cecil in 1611, Jacobean decor, including mosaic portraits, can be spotted in the background of Penelope’s home throughout season three.

Holburne Museum of Art, Bath

open image in gallery Lady Danbury’s pillared home sits in Bath ( Getty Images )

Bath’s Holburne Museum of Art sets the scene for external shots of Lady Danbury’s pillared cream mansion. Interiors of the home that frequently hosts the Duke of Hastings and the Sharmas in seasons one and two were filmed at Badminton House in Gloucestershire and Wilton House, the country seat of the Earls of Pembroke, in Salisbury.

Hampton Court Palace, East Moseley

open image in gallery The grounds of Buckingham Palace and St James’ Palace were filmed at Henry VIII’s ‘pleasure palace’ ( Getty Images )

Buckingham Palace, and St James Palace, appear during Anthony Bridgerton’s opulent wedding to Edwina Sharma – but those scenes were actually filmed at Hampton Court Palace. The Privy Garden and the baroque Tudor home of Henry VIII also appeared in the Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Lancaster House, Westminster

open image in gallery Lancaster House was used for interior shots of Queen Charlotte’s royal abodes ( Liam Daniel/Netflix )

As for the interiors of the Queen’s royal abodes, the parlour, drawing room and jewellery room were shot in Lancaster House – a government building on the Mall in London with marbled walls and a long gallery fit for hosting coronation banquets.

Part one of Bridgerton’s fourth series will stream on Netflix on 29 January; part two arrives on 26 February.

