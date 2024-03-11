Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With March comes the start of horse racing season, and as Cheltenham Festival jumps into action in Gloucestershire’s Regency town tomorrow, there’s still time to make travel plans.

This year there are 28 races to look forward to spanning Champion Day, Style Day and St Patrick’s Thursday on day three before Friday’s finale featuring the prestigious Gold Cup.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins is looking for a sixth consecutive year as the trainer with the most wins and celebrated jockeys including Paul Townend and JJ Slevin are back in the saddle for 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to stay, how to get there and what to do off the track for punters planning a last-minute run at the races.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2024?

The annual races jump into action on 12 March (Getty Images)

The Festival begins tomorrow Tuesday 12 March and concludes on Friday 15 March.

The first race is scheduled for 1.30pm each day, and the final race of the day is set to begin at 5.30pm.

What to do

Of course, the main event is the races and tickets are being sold to the general public across the four days with Best Mate Enclosure tickets still available from £52 per person.

For those looking to make a break of it off the track, check out Cheltenham’s historic arts and music scene at the Playhouse Theatre, relieve some racing tension at the Elan Spa at The Greenway Hotel or (weather permitting) navigate the mazes and gardens of Sudeley Castle.

Pittville Pump Room, Cheltenham’s ﬁnest Regency building and a fish and chip lunch on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway are also worth a spot on a Cheltenham itinerary.

Where to stay

Hole up in The Queens Hotel in central Cheltenham for big comfy beds, characterful art and classic British cuisine in a Grade II-listed English Heritage property.

No38 The Park is a home-from-home hotel by Pittville Park with snug lounge areas, clawfoot tubs and a laidback vibe. Cheltenham Racecourse is just a 15-minute walk north of the boutique accommodation.

Away from the heart of the action, on the doorstep of the rolling Cotswold countryside The Greenway Hotel & Spa has long croquet lawns, traditional rooms and equestrian accents that nod to the races.

How to get there

Around 70,000 people are expected to attend Cheltenham Festival per day so the roads will be busy.

GWR advises those travelling to head to the racecourse’s nearest train station, Cheltenham Spa, where Stagecoach shuttle buses will run every few minutes 8:45am to 1pm and 3:15pm to 7:30pm to Cheltenham Racecourse via the town centre – bus tickets are £6 return and can be bought from the station.

If you’re planning on braving the traffic, AA signs will mark the route and limited parking at Cheltenham Festival can be pre-booked for £20 per day.

The drop-off and pick-up areas of the West Car Park will be open and alternative parking is available at:

NCP, The Brewery Quarter, GL50 4EJ

Arle Court Park and Ride, GL51 6SY

A pre-booked taxi from Cheltenham Spa to the racecourse takes about 10 minutes.

Looking for the low down on the races? Here’s a guide to the full four-day schedule