The Cotswolds is one of England’s most visited rural regions, and also one of the trickiest to read for accessibility. Honey coloured stone, pretty bridges and undulating lanes are part of the charm, but they can also mean narrow doorways, camber and the odd stealth step. With a realistic plan though, there is plenty here for wheelchair users to enjoy.

When I visited recently, I was struck by the contrast. In one moment, I’d be rolling through wide, level terrain with ease. In the next, I’d hit a patch of gravel or find a ramp-free entrance that sent me wheeling back the way I came. But with a bit of prep, I found that a break in the Cotswolds was certainly worth the effort.

open image in gallery The Cotswolds has beautiful landscapes, but the terrain can change quickly ( Rachel Airey )

How to get there and get around

If you are arriving by rail, Moreton in Marsh is a key gateway. It has step free access to both platforms, with platform 2 reached by a ramped bridge. Staff can provide a ramp for boarding and there are accessible toilets.

Local buses are increasingly accessible, with low floor vehicles, ramps and wheelchair spaces on many Stagecoach services, though rural frequencies can be thin, especially in the evening and on Sundays. Build your itinerary around reliable daytime runs or combine rail with pre-booked accessible taxis.

Driving gives the most control. Blue Badge parking is free in any Cotswold District Council car park, but the most popular villages fill early. Surfaces range from smooth paving to gravel and worn stone, so allow time for slower sections.

What to do

FarmED, near Shipton under Wychwood

This regenerative farm and education centre hosts guided walks through orchards, gardens and pastures. Paths are mostly level farm tracks with some routes through fields, and the team are happy to adapt visits with advance notice. All terrain mobility scooters are available to borrow, and dogs are welcomed.

Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens, Burford

A rare gem that just works. The paths are wide and gently graded, and most animal houses are ramped. I rolled straight up to the rhinos, used accessible toilets without a fuss, and even hopped on the narrow-gauge train. The first floor of the Bat House and one bridge are not accessible, but alternative viewing points and routes are provided. A small number of wheelchairs can be borrowed on a first come basis, so call ahead.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock

Grand interiors, lakeside vistas and solid practical support. There is a lift into the State Rooms and Orangery, loan wheelchairs and mobility scooters to pre-book, and an accessible route through the formal gardens. Adventure Play has been designed with inclusive features, with wider paths and ramped elements to open most areas to as many families as possible. Free sensory bags are available from the Welcome Kiosk, and an accessible Blenheim Palace Miniature Train runs from the Walled Garden to the Palace.

open image in gallery Cotswold Wildlife Park and Gardens in Burford has a train that accommodates wheelchairs ( Rachel Airey )

Where to eat and drink

The Market Tavern, Bampton

Smart, welcoming and based in a listed building that offers a ramped entrance and an accessible toilet. The menu is modern British – I had the rump steak with chimichurri sauce – simple, satisfying and full of flavour. Rooms upstairs are not accessible, but it’s a good dining choice.

The Orangery at Blenheim Palace is elegant and accessible, with a lift to the entrance, wide doors and plenty of space between tables. Afternoon tea here is a treat, and staff are happy to accommodate different access and dietary needs.

FarmED

The on-site restaurant is spacious, bright and step-free. Expect canteen-style dining with farm-to-fork, locally sourced seasonal produce and plenty of vegetarian options. We enjoyed roasted vegetable quiche and freshly made pizzas.

open image in gallery FarmED is a regenerative farm and education centre that hosts guided walks through orchards, gardens and pastures – many of which are wide and flat ( Rachel Airey )

Where to stay

Cotswolds Hotel and Spa, Chipping Norton

Level access throughout public areas and one accessible room with a roll-in shower. Quiet location just outside the town centre.

De Vere Cotswold Water Park Hotel, South Cerney

This lakeside resort is modern with accessible rooms and accessibility guide downloads on their website. The site is sprawling though, so ask for a room close to reception and drop-off support.

Old Swan & Minster Mill, Minster Lovell

Historic and stylish, with step-free access in some areas. Not all rooms are adapted so confirm before you book.

Calcot Manor & Spa, near Tetbury

A good option if you want spa time. There’s ground-floor access, a hoist-equipped pool and attentive service. Their accessibility page is reasonably detailed, noting that they don’t have adapted bathrooms and grab rails are not in the bedrooms as standard, but with prior notice, a hoist and grab rails can be made available.

The Lygon Arms, Broadway

In the heart of Broadway, this heritage hotel has accessible rooms with wet room showers, level access to all ground floor facilities, and accessible parking.

open image in gallery While it has its quirks of history, Carrie-Ann believes that the Cotswolds has plenty to enjoy if you plan ahead ( Rachel Airey )

Common challenges and planning tips

Terrain: Rural paths can change overnight after rain, turning otherwise manageable farm tracks into muddy struggles. Pack waterproofs and check conditions before heading to outdoor sites.

Distances: Some hotels and attractions are huge. Ask about buggies, shuttles or drop-off points to conserve energy.

Crowds: The most famous spots like Bourton-on-the-Water and Broadway can feel packed at weekends and in peak summer. For a calmer visit, try early mornings or mid-week trips. Villages in West Oxfordshire are often quieter, with the same golden stone charm but without the crush of tour buses.

The bottom line

Is the Cotswolds accessible? In parts, yes, and it is improving. Choose a base with clear access information, plan farm and wildlife days where paths are mostly level and visit large attractions such as Blenheim Palace that invest in accessible routes and equipment. You will still meet quirks of history, from narrow doorways to cobbles, but with thorough planning and venues that take inclusion seriously, the Cotswolds delivers a rewarding break for wheelchair users.