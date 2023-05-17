Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With countless hills and fells to scale, the Lake District is a dog-walking heaven. Myriad trails and footpaths criss-cross the dramatic landscape here, often skirting around the glassy waters of the region’s 16 lakes, and plenty of its towns and villages will welcome you and your dog for hearty lunches to fuel your wanderings.

Even when the weather’s not playing ball – and, let’s face it, it rains a fair amount in the Lakes (and the UK in general) – there are dog-friendly indoor attractions to enjoy, such as the surprisingly entertaining Derwent Pencil Museum in Keswick.

Canoeing, kayaking or simply swimming in the lakes are the best things to do when it’s dry, and there’s a lovely hotel for every budget for when you need to retire after a long day of exploring one of England’s most scenic counties.

Whatever activities you might have planned, if you’re taking your dog to the Lake District, we’ve got you covered when it comes to picking a place to stay.

The best dog-friendly hotels in the Lake District are:

Best hotel for couples: Another Place

Location: Watermillock, Ullswater

The whole hotel is boldly designed, with bright, contemporary furnishings (Another Place)

There’s very little need to leave Another Place. With glorious lakeside views, paddleboards and kayaks for hire, archery sessions and an indoor pool, there’s enough to keep you entertained for days. Dogs are welcome in most of the rooms and in the Living Space restaurant, which serves up Mediterranean fare in a casual bistro setting. The whole hotel is boldly designed, with bright, contemporary furnishings, and they really know how to make the most of the views here, too, with floor-to-ceiling windows at every opportunity.

Price: Doubles from £240, including breakfast

Best for cosiness: The Coniston Inn

Location: Coniston

The pub has a cool country vibe, with leather sofas and antique artworks (Booking.com)

A handsome pub with cosy bedrooms ranging from singles to family and accessible rooms, this is a brilliant affordable option in the Lakes. Rooms are homely with tartan carpets and pine furniture, while the pub has a cool country vibe, with leather sofas and antique artworks. Dogs are welcome to join you for hearty pub meals and will be provided with water bowls and treats while you sip the regularly changing guest ales.

Best hotel for views: The Inn on the Lake

Location: Glenridding, Ullswater

The hotel’s Orangery restaurant is a dog-friendly zone (Booking.com)

Two restaurants, a rambler’s bar and a large lawn that leads down to the choppy shores of Ullswater make this an excellent base for any visitor to the Lake District, but it’s especially good for dogs, who can enjoy treats and bowls on arrival, a map of local walks and plenty of fuss from the staff. The Orangery restaurant is the dog-friendly option here, but four-legged friends can also be left in the room, should you wish to dine in the high-end Lake View restaurant. Towels are provided at the entrance for any soggy pooches returning from wet walks or swims, while, nearby, you can hop on the lovely Ullswater Steamers boats to cruise the lake.

Best dog-friendly spa hotel: Armathwaite Hall Hotel and Spa

Location: Bassenthwaite

They love dogs so much here, they’ve even created a canine menu (Booking.com)

Action-packed weekends await at Armathwaite Hall. There’s archery, clay pigeon shooting, tennis courts and even photography courses on offer here, as well as the usual gorgeous Lake District walks right on your doorstep. The dog can join you (on a lead) for much of this, and they’re allowed to relax with you in the lounge at the end of a long day. They love dogs so much here, they’ve even created a canine menu, which includes a chef’s special of chicken or sausage with vegetables and gravy, or a healthy dry food option.

Best for walks: The Ambleside Inn

Location: Ambleside

With Loughrigg Fell right outside, you’ll want to pack your walking boots (Booking.com)

Local draught ales are the main event in this lovely, cosy pub with rooms right in the heart of Ambleside, where they’ve been pouring pints for almost 300 years. Dogs can join you for dinners of classic pub food, such as steak and ale pie or scampi and chips, and they’ll get gravy bones at the bar and a bowl of water brought to the table. Sunday roasts are not to be missed, and bedrooms are all tartan carpets with contemporary bathrooms. Bring your walking boots for this one – Loughrigg Fell is just outside waiting for you to scale it.

Best hotel for families: The Dunes Hotel

Location: Roanhead Beach

The Dunes is right on the Cumbrian coast (The Dunes Hotel)

Set in the south of the Lake District, just outside the national park boundaries, The Dunes is right on the Cumbrian coast. This offers the best of both worlds: head up into the fells of the Lakes just 20-minutes north, or wander from the door onto the beach and let the dog race along its golden sand (they mustn’t head into the dunes, though, as they might disturb local wildlife). There’s a light, breezy vibe about this property, with its rustic wooden furniture and ample natural light, and dogs can join you in the bar and around the outdoor areas.

Best for foodies: The Queen’s Head

Location: Askham

This handsome 17th-century pub offers delicious dishes (The Queen’s Head, Askham)

Right in the heart of Askham village and part of the Lowther Estate, which also includes the fantastically ruined Lowther Castle, this handsome 17th-century pub is a seriously pleasing place to lay your head during a stay in the Lakes. Walks along the River Lowther beckon for those who don’t fancy high hill hikes, and dinners featuring local seasonal game, British hand-dived scallops and lobster, and homegrown and foraged fruit and vegetables. The pub itself has original bare stone walls and timber beams, while bedrooms feature bold wallpaper and some have four-poster beds.

Price: Doubles from £130, including breakfast

Best for beer: Tweedies Bar & Lodge

Location: Grasmere

Muddy boots and soggy dogs are welcome at this informal pub with rooms (Booking.com)

Dogs are considered an “essential companion” at this lovely, award-winning pub with rooms. It’s delightfully informal – so muddy boots and soggy dogs are always welcome – and there’s lots to love about its real ale bar (there are myriad types on offer) and casual but quality pub food. There’s often live music in the bar, and bedrooms are inviting with plush, deep-pile carpets and blankets for extra warmth. The beer garden is an idyllic spot with brilliant hilly views in summer.

