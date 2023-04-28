How to spend a day in the Baltic Triangle, Liverpool’s ultra-cool creative district

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.

Ten years ago, walking any further south along the River Mersey than Liverpool’s Albert Dock would lead you to nothing more than a bunch of industrial warehouses. But since then, these once abandoned buildings have become home to some of the city’s most-loved bars, restaurants and creative spaces in an area now known as the Baltic Triangle.

From the outside, not much has changed. The warehouses still stand but they’re regularly packed full of people eating and drinking from lunchtime until the early hours of the morning. With 20-somethings flocking to live there in their thousands in recent years, the Baltic Triangle – or The Baltic as it has been affectionately nicknamed – is the first port of call for most locals when planning a night out, and it’s well worth the 15-minute walk from the city centre.

Do

Explore local street art

The Baltic’s warehouses are ideal canvases for street art. Start on Jordan Street to see an already iconic mural of adopted Scouser Jurgen Klopp, then cross the road to take a photo in front of a pair of liver bird-inspired wings.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp immortalised in the Baltic Triangle (Flickr/Gerald Murphy)

Book an event at Camp and Furnace

The original home of Bongo’s Bingo, Camp and Furnace hosts all kinds of events, from food festivals and exhibitions to kitsch-y club nights and perfectly niche quizzes, regularly filling the huge space to test people on their knowledge of Alan Partridge.

Play a game of boozy mini golf

With 18 holes and a cocktail list long enough to warrant the same amount of drinks, Golf Fang is as boozy a way to improve your putting as it is cultural, with local DJs playing and original artwork lining the walls.

Dance until the early hours at 24 Kitchen Street

If you’re even slightly into dance music, this intimate club is the only place to end your night. 24 Kitchen Street is the venue that solidified the Baltic Triangle as a hotspot for nightlife, with residencies from up-and-coming DJs and regular sets from big names like Melé.

Eat

Baltic Market

This street food market has attracted queues since it launched six years ago, serving up food from Liverpool’s best independent restaurants. Most people are here for Hafla Hafla’s famous salt and pepper halloumi fries, but don’t leave without trying Greek restaurant Christakis’ honey-drizzled feta spring rolls.

Manifest

Featured in last year’s Michelin guide, Manifest is relaxed fine dining at its best, serving seasonal small plates made from local produce. Try and nab a seat at the bar for plenty of wine recommendations and a chinwag with the chefs.

Lu Ban

For somewhere more upmarket, Lu Ban’s expansive menu inspired by the Chinese region of Tianji will not disappoint. A vastly different experience to your usual scouse Chinese takeaway, the prawn crackers come with caviar and the lobster served with garlic ginger butter is a feast for the senses.

Drink

Ryde

This open-plan cafe – a cross between coffee shop and a bike repair studio – is the perfect place to rest your legs. Ryde is worth a visit for the coffee alone but if you’re even slightly nerdy about bikes, you’ll spend hours chatting to the owners and browsing the shop.

Love Lane Brewery

Love Lane are known for their craft beers which they brew and serve in this warehouse space, along with two local gins. Take a tour of the distilleries or, if you don’t have time, pop in for a drink and stick around for a really good Sunday roast.

Botanical Garden

Located down an unassuming side road, this charming gin garden is open between March and September and it’s the best place to end a summer’s day. Find a seat either on park-style benches or an astroturfed staircase and soak up the sun with a gin slushie in hand.

Shop

Dorothy

You can’t beat an afternoon mooch around this studio-meets-gift shop concept. Window shopping is encouraged, as there are regular exhibitions. But it would be rude not to treat yourself to one of Dorothy’s prints, which feature clever designs bound to become conversation-starters in your home.

Mary Mary Florals

It’s worth going to this florist for three things: a tailor-made bouquet of dried or fresh flowers, a browse of the pastel interiors and a chat with owner Anna Forster, whose local knowledge is as impressive as her floral skills.

Red Brick Market

You could spend hours in this huge marketplace, packed full of vintage sellers, whether you’re after a new coat or a trinket. There’s also a range of products from independent makers, including an LGBTQ+ bookshop and a crystal healing specialist.

Stay

The Baltic Hotel

The Baltic Hotel is an artsy hotel with personality and its obnoxious bright pink doorway means it’s impossible to miss. The rooms at are cosy and just the right amount of quirky, and they welcome guests and locals alike for quiz nights and comedy shows during the week.

Hope Street Hotel

Located in the nearby Georgian Quarter, wind down after a day of exploring the Baltic in the Hope Street Hotel’s spacious, modern rooms and spend the next morning at their spa before you check out.

