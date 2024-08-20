Support truly

The last bank holiday until the coveted Christmas period is this weekend – reason enough to make the most of every minute.

Yes, bank holidays have become known for snaking traffic jams all the way to England’s south coast, but for city dwellers staying put, or those planning a city break in the capital, there’s plenty to love about a long weekend in London.

Although the August bank holiday should be a barbeque-eating, suncream-required, pints at the pub affair – and the forecast is looking fairly promising – there’s a host of activities to discover beyond the back garden.

From 24 to 26 August, there are three office-free days of fun in the capital from concerts to comedy shows, cruises and alfresco cinema screenings.

As Notting Hill Carnival makes its annual dance and Banksy artwork is still sprayed on the city’s walls, here are our top picks of things to do in London this August bank holiday.

Catch Battersea Park in Concert

Three days of classical, West End and jazz music starts on Saturday ( Battersea Park in Concert )

Battersea Park’s open-air picnic concerts are returning for three days of classical, West End and jazz music in 2024. Starting Saturday, ‘Proms in the Park’ with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and Myleene Klass, ‘A Night at the Musicals’ conducted by Richard Balcombe, and Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra will take the stage for singalongs until 9.30pm. Bring a picnic and a blanket to pitch up and watch the performances.

Tickets from £43.10; batterseaparkinconcert.seetickets.com

Spend a day at Old Spitalfields Market

Feast on fruit tea, flatbreads and folded pizzas at Old Spitalfields Market ( Old Spitalfields Market )

There’s an interactive doodle room, a British Bangladeshi art exhibition and some serious street food at Old Spitalfields Market this bank holiday. The collaborative art experience with Curtis Creationz runs until Friday and the ‘Bidrohi’ display of East London history showcases the works of Mohammed Z Rahman, Puer Deorum and Ace Rahman in the Market’s historic roof.

Free

Take a dip at Parliament Hill Lido

Head to Hampstead Heath to do some lengths in Parliament Hill Lido ( Parliament Hill Lido )

It’s not forecast to be scorching but nothing says British summer like a lido swim. Dive into a session between 7am and 8pm at Parliament Hill Lido – built in 1938 – for some 61m lengths followed by a well-deserved coffee and Lebanese lunch in the Lido Cafe.

Sessions from £4.70; eventbrite.co.uk

Get crafty at The National Gallery’s Summer on the Square

Try your hand at art in Trafalgar Square ( James Ross, courtesy The National Gallery )

This summer the National Gallery is hosting a free art festival for children in Trafalgar Square from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm daily. The Take One Picture exhibition showcases artwork by primary school children inspired by French painter Henri Rousseau and there are art tools to get crafty with the kids in the pop-up tent.

Free

Dance at Notting Hill Carnival

Weave through west London in the Notting Hill Carnival parades ( Getty Images )

London’s biggest street party makes its annual appearance in west London during the August bank holiday – and Notting Hill Carnival’s iconic celebration of Caribbean culture is not to be missed. Think three days of live stages with a lineup of steel and mas bands, elaborate floats and dozens of sound systems, with post-carnival parties keeping the good vibes going well into the night.

Sunday and Monday parades are free to attend

Read our Notting Hill Carnival guide here

Cruise the canals of Little Venice

Take a London Waterbus to cruise through London ( Getty Images )

To beat the bank holiday crowds, take to London’s waterways and float from Little Venice to the creative culinary stalls of Camden Market on a canal boat. Better still, with the London Waterbus Company you can take the 80-minute “carefree” cruise complete with cocktails, nibbles and music.

Tickets from £16; londonwaterbus.com

Watch a comedy show at Camden Fringe

Trade Edinburgh Fringe for Camden this bank holiday ( Craige Barker )

If a trip to the Scottish capital for some comedy is beyond reach this August, fear not – Camden has come up with its own lineup of laughs until 25 August. There are musicals, stand-up, sketch comedy and poetry daily, with shows including Count to Five, Glass of Sketch and Murder on the Dancefloor this Saturday.

Tickets from £5; camdenfringe.com/events

Go on a Banksy walking tour

Banksy’s elephants poking their heads out of blocked-out windows on the side of a house in south-west London ( PA Wire )

Banksy has sprayed nine animal silhouettes onto the streets of London since early August – and art fans can DIY a walking tour of the city for a glimpse of the rare works that are still standing. Among the graffiti to keep an eye out for are elephants in Chelsea, monkeys in Shoreditch, a pelican on a fish and chip shop in Walthamstow, and piranhas in central London, all confirmed as originals by the elusive street artist.

Free

Read our guide on where to find Banksy artwork in London

Picnic with Great Scotland Yard Hotel

Great Scotland Yard Hotel and Veuve Clicquot are raising the bar for picnics ( Great Scotland Yard Hotel )

For the ultimate summer picnic, Great Scotland Yard Hotel has partnered with Veuve Clicquot to put on an alfresco spread of chicken coronation sandwiches, cheesecake mousse and macerated strawberries in St James’s Park. Of course, flutes of Veuve Clicquot champagne, homemade lemonade, cutlery and condiments round off the contents of the wicker basket.

Picnic hampers from £25pp; hyattexperiences.com

Recline at Rooftop Film Club

Head to Stratford on Sunday for a screening of Clueless ( Rooftop Film Club )

At Roof East this Sunday, there’s a nostalgic 90s-themed silent disco alongside a screening of Clueless with pizzas and drinks delivered straight to your seats. There’ll be city views, blankets and a DJ request phone line to dance the night away in a post-viewing party.

Movie and silent disco from £29.95; rooftopfilmclub.com

Speed down the Thames

Go on a Thames Late to see the sunset at speed ( Thames Rockets )

Adrenaline junkies – this one’s for you. Thames Rocket’s 50-minute ‘Thames Lates’ offers a 35mph speedboat experience on London’s river with a comedian tour guide, sunset views of all the landmarks on the banks and a complimentary gin cocktail.

Adult tickets from £59.95; thamesrockets.com

Celebrate at All Points East

Visit Victoria Park for three days of music this weekend ( Khali Ackford )

If it’s a festival you’re looking for, All Points East in Victoria Park is staging three days of acts with a lineup including British songwriter Jai Paul, French duo Justice and rock band The Decemberists.

General admission from £80.60; allpointseastfestival.com

