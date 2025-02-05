Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bridget Jones is back. Last year, author Helen Fielding confirmed that the beloved rom-com trilogy was getting a fourth instalment and sent the cameras rolling across London.

Now, franchise leading lady Renée Zellweger – alongside past and present love rivals Hugh Grant, Leo Woodhall and Chiwetel Ejiofor – is set to return to the silver screen ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The last time we saw her enviable zone 1 flat eight years ago, the serial singleton, now firmly in her forties, married Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) in a shift from her cigarette and chardonnay-fuelled days.

For the diary writer’s next narrative, the fourth film will follow Fielding’s 2013 novel, Mad About the Boy, and cover the eponymous character’s next chapter: motherhood, social media and dating apps.

With several of the street scenes, bar debriefs and classic faux pas locations easily stumbled upon on a walking tour of London, here’s where to head for a behind-the-scenes look at Bridget Jones’ life.

Where is Bridget Jones filmed?

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Aside from a host of London film studios, Zellweger, Firth and Grant filmed across the city to bring the Bridget Jones column to life.

open image in gallery Colin Firth and Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Diary ( Universal )

8 Beadle Street, Southwark

Bridget’s endearingly chaotic flat sits in an enviable zone 1 location on Beadle Street in Southwark. The spacious site of many a solo singalong and glass of wine raises some serious salary questions...

Globe Tavern, Borough Market

For the flat exterior, the Globe Tavern – a traditional British pub in Borough Market – is the iconic location below the singleton’s residence, just next to the tracks of London Bridge station.

open image in gallery The Globe Tavern sits below Bridget’s flat ( flickr/Ewan Munro )

Pickfords Wharf Apartments, Clink Street

Daniel Cleaver’s (Grant) suave bachelor pad is in a converted 19th-century warehouse on Clink Street overlooking the Thames. The property went on sale for over £3 million in 2012 – we can only assume the price has since hiked due to the hilarious tummy-control knicker scene that was filmed there.

Royal Courts of Justice, Westminster

Top London human rights lawyer Mark Darcy grants Jones an exclusive TV interview while defending a Kurdish revolutionary leader who is faced with extradition outside the actual Royal Courts of Justice in Westminster.

open image in gallery Mark Darcy’s legal work takes him to the Royal Courts of Justice ( Getty Images )

London Stansted Airport

To the northeast of central London, Stansted Airport doubles as JKF Airport when Mark Darcy moves to New York City with his lawyer girlfriend. The aviation hub was also used to portray a NYC airfield in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019.

Institute Of Contemporary Arts, St James’s

open image in gallery Visit the Institute Of Contemporary Arts for just £1 ( Getty Images )

The publishing house launching Kafka’s Motorbike hosts the book event in St James’s Institute Of Contemporary Arts – still a home for visual art, film festivals and exhibitions in central London that costs just £1 to visit for the day.

Royal Exchange, Threadneedle Street

Bridget and Mark lock lips in the snow outside the No. 11 Royal Exchange Buildings in Cornhill where Mark is buying her a new diary, an unusually romantic end to the first of the otherwise chaotic dating chronicles.

open image in gallery The first film is sealed with a kiss on Threadneedle Street ( Getty Images )

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

Three years later, Bridget returned to her love turmoils with Darcy and Cleaver. Though some scenes were shot in Lech, Austria and Thailand, the roots of the franchise remained in London.

open image in gallery Renée returned as Jones for Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason in 2004 ( Universal )

Hyde Park Italian Gardens, Westminster

After Daniel abandons Bridget in Thailand, Mark confronts him around and in the picturesque Italian fountains of Kensington Gardens and Hyde Park for a scene firmly in the splash zone.

open image in gallery Mark and Daniel take a tumble in Hyde Park’s Italian fountains ( Getty Images )

The Light Bar, Shoreditch High Street

On Shoreditch High Street, Bridget Jones is told to dump Mark Darcy by her friends who think he is cheating over several glasses of wine and cigarettes at The Light Bar. The renovated drinks hotspot set in an old Victorian power station is still open for cocktails at number 233 today.

Rigby & Peller, Mayfair

Bridget buys a corset before Mark’s uber-fancy law council dinner at Mayfair lingerie store Rigby & Peller. The luxury brand has stores across London, including the Conduit Street spot seen on screen.

Piccadilly Circus

open image in gallery Billboards in Piccadilly Circus flash messages from Bridget’s diary ( Getty Images )

A location featured multiple times across the films, billboards flash messages from Bridget’s diary as headlines in the bright lights of Piccadilly Circus on London’s West End.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Single and pregnant twelve years later, Bridget starts pre-natal activities across the city.

open image in gallery Patrick Dempsey and Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Baby ( Rex Features )

Greenwich Park

Longtime friend Shazza, played by Sally Phillips, gets the lowdown on all things babies and Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey) on the grassy hills of Greenwich Park.

open image in gallery Shazza and Bridget debrief on the potential fathers in Greenwich Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Kingdom Street, Paddington

Bridget is now a senior producer at the fictional Hard News, and the Regus Studios on Kingdom Street in Paddington set the stage for the outlet’s studios and offices.

London Aquatics Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Pre-natal birthing classes with Jack and Mark – including exercise balls – take place at the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

open image in gallery Protesters force both baby daddy’s to carry Bridget over Albert Bridge ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Albert Bridge Road, Battersea

When push comes to shove and Bridget goes into early labour (and protests put a stop to the Italian takeaway van transport method), Albert Bridge Road in Battersea welcomes Mark and Jack as they carry Bridget to the hospital.

St Clement Danes Church, Strand

The funeral of Daniel Cleaver was filmed in the black and gold interior of St Clement Danes Church in Strand. The central church of the Royal Air Force has a memorial for those who have died in service in the RAF.

open image in gallery Daniel Cleaver’s funeral takes place in St Clement Danes Church ( Getty Images )

Supreme Court, Westminster

Mark Darcy is defending the freedoms of a Russian girl group called Poonani inside the Supreme Court. The prestigious location surprisingly opened its doors to the cameras for scenes, as did the Old Bailey.

University College Hospital, Bloomsbury

Several appointments with deadpan doctor Emma Thompson, as well as the delivery of Bridget’s baby with the two potential fathers present, were filmed at University College Hospital in Bloomsbury.

open image in gallery Jack and Mark carry a labouring Bridget into University College Hospital in Bloomsbury ( Universal )

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (2025)

Hampstead, London

The hapless heroine was spotted filming in her Victorian family home in London’s Hampstead between May and August 2024 – and the affluent area features heavily in the film. Here Bridget also meets love interest, Roxster (Woodall) by an oak tree on the Heath.

Lake District

Doting mother Bridget accompanies her children to the Lake District for a school expedition in the fourth film.

Moor House, London

Better Women, Bridget’s new workplace, was filmed at Moor House in London. Zellweger was also seen in Hackney and at Electric Cinema in Notting Hill while the cameras were rolling.

open image in gallery Bridget meets love interest Roxster (Woodall) by an oak tree on the Heath ( Universal Studios )

Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby are available to rent on Amazon Prime Video; Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy will be in US and UK cinemas from 13 February 2025.

