Chelsea Flower Show 2025: How to get there, where it’s held and how to get tickets

The King and Queen will be some of the first visitors to Chelsea’s annual Flower Show today (Monday May 19), as more than 500 exhibitors from around the world prepare to share their creative floral and plant creations with over 150,000 visitors.

The five-day long annual spectacular is arguably the most prestigious event of its kind, attracting royalty, celebrities and the crème de la crème of the gardening world.

England has had the driest start to spring for decades, and with extreme weather set to become the norm, some gardens at the festival are exploring what that future may look like.

Not all gardens have a message, however. BBC Gardeners’ World presenter Monty Don has created his first – and, he says, “I hope my last” – garden at the show devoted to his beloved dogs.

The canine-friendly creation includes features for furry friends, including a lawn to play on, water to wallow in and trees for shade, as well as plants such as foxgloves and alliums.

“I wanted to see a garden at Chelsea that didn't have a message, that didn't set itself in an exotic situation, was absolutely set fair and square in 2025 in England and that was full of plants that either I did have or everybody could buy from their local garden centre, and with trees or shrubs that were native or long adapted to this country,” he said.

If you fancy getting up close and personal with some beautiful blooms and fragrant florals, here’s everything you need to know about visiting the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show.

When does the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show take place?

open image in gallery A display by Lavender Green Flowers at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show ( Getty Images )

The Chelsea Flower Show 2025 opens to the public at 8am on Tuesday 20 May and runs until 5.30pm on Saturday 24 May.

Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 May are reserved exclusively for Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) members.

An individual RHS membership starts from £58.50 a year, rising to £88.50 for joint membership.

Members can enjoy unlimited entry to five RHS gardens, including Wisley, Harlow Carr, Hyde Hall, Rosemoor and Bridgwater, free entry to over 230 partner gardens and reduced rate tickets to RHS flower shows, gardening workshops and family-friendly events.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday of the Chelsea Flower Show are open to all, with a special late-night event taking place on Friday 23 May from 5.30pm to 10pm.

Where does the Chelsea Flower Show take place?

open image in gallery A Chelsea Pensioner looks at a display of roses at the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show on Monday 19 May ( AFP via Getty Images )

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.

The Royal Hospital is home to nearly 300 Chelsea Pensioners who have previously served in the British Army and have reached state pension age.

They are instantly recognisable by their iconic scarlet uniforms which they wear during official events and parades.

The main entrance to the event is on Royal Hospital Road, directly across the river from Battersea Park and Battersea Power Station.

The showground's address is London Gate, Royal Hospital Road, Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, SW3 4SR.

Where is the nearest tube station to the Chelsea Flower Show?

The closest tube station to the Chelsea Flower Show is Sloane Square, which is a 10-minute walk from the showground.

Sloane Square is served by the District and Circle lines of the London Underground.

Bus numbers 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44 and 452 stop closest to the showground, while bus numbers 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square.

Note that the 360 bus will not be stopping at bus stop ‘CH’ at the Bull Ring Gate, Chelsea Embankment. This bus stop is suspended during RHS Chelsea Flower Show week.

How much are tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show 2025?

open image in gallery Chelsea Pensioners talk with singer and TV personality Myleene Klass at the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Tickets are in high demand for the show, with many options already sold out.

Remaining all-day tickets for RHS members on Tuesday and Wednesday are priced at £121.85 and £115.85 respectively.

Remaining all-day public tickets are priced at £137.85 for Thursday 22 and Friday 23 May respectively, while all-day tickets for Saturday 24 May – the final day – cost £118.85.

Other remaining tickets to purchase include 3.30pm entry on Thursday and Friday for £82.85, respectively.

All tickets are subject to a £1 transaction fee and an 85p service fee per ticket.

Purchase your tickets here.

Who are the presenters of the 2025 Chelsea Flower Show?

Gardeners’ World presenters Monty Don and Adam Frost, BBC newsreader Sophie Raworth, and TV presenters Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell will lead Chelsea coverage throughout the week.

Gardening experts sharing tips and insights include Rachel de Thame, Arit Anderson, Carol Klein, Chris Bavin, Toby Buckland, Sue Kent, Frances Tophill, and new additions, Jason Williams (aka The Cloud Gardener) and Jamie Butterworth.

How can I watch the Chelsea Flower Show?

Chelsea Flower Show coverage will be exclusively shown across BBC One and BBC Two in the afternoon and early evening each day.