A Georgian time warp with original antiques, bagels and witty storytelling in Shoreditch, this boutique hotel marries museum standard suites with modern comforts

Location

A portal to a bygone era, buzz the doorbell to see behind this brick façade tucked on a quietly quirky cobble of Spitalfields. The period building on Folgate Street stands out from the glossy skyscrapers of London’s financial district, steps from the East End’s best eateries. From here, the bric-a-brac of Brick Lane and Old Spitalfields Market can be found on foot, with Liverpool Street Station a six-minute walk away and overground services from Shoreditch High Street an eight-minute stroll.

Next door on Folgate Street, Dennis Severs' House is a must-visit. The frozen-in-time scene at number 18 displays what life would have looked like for a family of Spitalfields’ Huguenot silk weavers in the 18th century with ticking clocks, crackling fires and the smell of woodsmoke.

open image in gallery Buzz the doorbell to see behind this brick façade on Folgate Street ( Batty Langley's )

The vibe

More private residence than hotel, Batty Langley’s has the class of a museum without the stuffiness. Restored to reflect its original splendour, the space embraces original fittings and fixtures from its heyday with attention to detail in every crevice, from the communal rooms to corridors. Made for maximalists, playful décor risks being kitsch, but deep jewel tones, oil portraits and gilded mirrors are well balanced with touches of functional modernity.

A bolthole in the Hazlitt’s trio, the regal step back in time stands out from what can often be a clinical luxury scene – though the vintage vibe definitely works best in winter. Named after local innovator Bartholemew “Batty” Langley, an 18th-century designer who published handbooks on planning grand Georgian homes and gardens, this hotel leans into the eccentricity of its namesake character from its throne loos to a bookshelf bathroom door. With period charm in spades, if you cross paths with other guests, they’re likely creative types keen to embrace the lifestyle of a Georgian gentleman or star in a historical drama.

The service

You’ll find old-fashioned hospitality that’s unintrusive, with staff always on hand but out of sight. Left alone to revel in the witty regency, it’s easy to explore every quiet recess with workers manning the door full of local knowledge should you need it. There is no coffee machine or kettle hidden in the rooms – call down, and a beverage tray can be brought up. Service is swift, with pre-selected breakfasts arriving at the bedroom bang on time once the sun is up.

open image in gallery The hotel houses a collection of over 3,500 books ( Batty Langley's )

Bed and bath

There’s a cast of 29 opulent Batty boudoirs for those bedding down. Each commemorates an East London character, from politicians to petty thieves to Langley himself. The maze of hallways promises something different behind each door, but melty pillows, weighty drapes and dark wood panelling are a staple in all. Categories range from one single “Box Room”, formerly the home of trunks and hat boxes, to “Club Doubles”, emblazoned with silks and velvets, genuine antique frames and carved four poster beds.

Living lavish? Some top suites, including Kitty Fisher and Earl of Bolingbroke, have private balconies and terraces. Rooms too, are full of surprises – working toilets transform into wood thrones, a minibar is tucked away, and bed-adjacent flat-screen TVs are hidden behind fold-out mirrors. The Georgians may not have had bathrooms, but restored roll-top baths, walk-in showers, land&water toiletries and a surround sound system are standard when freshening up.

Food and drink

There’s no restaurant other than room service, a 24-hour menu of classic British bites. Breakfast in bed can be summoned to your chambers on wooden trays for those happy to hibernate in their room. Begin with a baker’s basket of bread, pastries and preserves before a famed smoked salmon Brick Lane bagels or bacon-stuffed baguette. Forget crumb concerns, in summer breakfast can be taken in the courtyard with granola, yoghurt and fruit served on fine china for something fresh. For those worried about going hungry, six Michelin-star restaurants are also within walking distance.

Downstairs, a well-stocked gin bar and honesty bar are kitted with a cocktail book to guide self-poured tipples and in-room cocktail trays are available to order.

open image in gallery In summer, breakfast can be taken in the courtyard ( Batty Langley's )

Facilities

There are three characterful spaces, The Parlour, The Tapestry Room and The Library, to poke around outside of your room. Dens for drinks or diving into literature – the hotel houses a collection of over 3,500 books – the communal rooms are furnished with Victorian lanterns, open fireplaces and 17th-century tapestries, and The Tapestry Room leads out to a little courtyard.

Accessibility

There is one adapted double room available for wheelchair users on the fourth floor, which is lift-accessible and features specialist smoke alarms for visually and hearing-impaired guests.

Pet policy

Batty Langley's allows for pre-booked small pups only – in which case furry friends can stay free of charge.

open image in gallery Bathrooms have restored roll-top baths and walk-in showers ( Batty Langley's )

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Some standard rooms can be interconnected for families, and each junior suite has a comfortable sofa bed, but the overall vibe is geared towards grown-ups.

At a glance

Best thing: Bedroom backstories, from Obadiah Shuttleworth to Kitty Fisher.

Perfect for: History buffs.

Not right for: Minimalists.

Instagram from: The courtyard, for arched mirrors, flowerpots and a functioning period fountain.

Address: 12 Folgate Street, London E1 6BX

Phone: 020 7377 4390

Website: battylangleys.com

