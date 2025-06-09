Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A spirited stay with clashing colours, classic bites and Koi fish, set between the South Kensington stuccos –the mismatched magic of this townhouse might be London’s number one for a whimsical city break

Location

With its discreet, column-framed entrance squeezed between private residences on Sumner Place, Number Sixteen enjoys the serenity of SW7, while being just steps from some of London’s most celebrated museums. From this terrace of white mid-Victorian stucco in South Kensington, it’s a short stroll to the Natural History Museum, Science Museum and the V&A, as well as high-end shopping in Harrods and the big brands of Brompton Road. South Kensington Underground Station is just a three-minute walk away for the Piccadilly, Circle and District lines linking into the city. After check-out, it’s less than a 20-minute taxi to Victoria and Paddington stations for connections further afield.

open image in gallery Number Sixteen enjoys the serenity of SW7 and is steps away from some of London’s most celebrated museums ( Firmdale Hotels )

The vibe

It can be hard to find unpretentious class in the capital, but this flamboyantly feminine hotel does well to bring the grandeur and warmth of a country estate to west London. The boutique bolthole is part of Firmdale Hotels' townhouse collection and is emblazoned with signature interiors by co-founder Kit Kemp. Décor is a war of textures, styles and colours with cosy corners in clashing prints and random animal motifs; an eclectic masterclass in all things mismatched. Still, a sense of homely tranquillity prevails. Naturally lit, characterful and intimate, this is the sort of stay that would make travellers want to move to London.

The service

You can expect a warm welcome once you’ve found this hotel’s subtle front door. Staff are on hand around the clock, attentive, armed with recommendations and willing to show guests the ropes of the honesty bar. Service at dinner was personable and prompt, with honest à la carte suggestions, and the coffees kept coming while I worked from the garden before check-out.

open image in gallery Room categories range from single to superior at Number Sixteen ( Firmdale Hotels )

Bed and bath

All 41 rooms at Number Sixteen are individually dressed and feature washed linens, vintage fabrics and flirty florals. Room categories range from single to superior, some summer or winter themed, others with a small balcony. Wallpaper is more modern English than garish, but it’s the bespoke headboards that take centre stage beneath the high ceilings with dressmakers' mannequins to match. King-sized beds are unfathomably comfortable beside antique wooden wardrobes, whilst upholstery in shades of pistachio, hot pink and periwinkle feels calming rather than chaotic. Some rooms are without terrace or courtyard views, but all have an in-room mini bar, televisions, radios, best-in-class robes and a pillow mist to aid shut-eye. Bathrooms – a mix of walk-in showers or tubs – are done out in grey granite and oak and come with RikRak products.

Food and drink

An airy conservatory with vases of flowers and French doors out to a small garden – a meal at the Orangery feels more like a homemade dinner at a friend's than an SW7 restaurant. Prosciutto-wrapped melon, decadent cheddar croquettes and fish and chips are served on forest-themed fine china. If you’ve room for pudding, order a classic Eton mess or the cheeseboard featuring British styles.

Breakfast showcases the best of British fare, with Old English sausages and Stornoway black pudding. A table of toast and preserves, fresh fruit and pastries accompanies every ‘egg on English muffin’ combination, best taken outside to enjoy under a mulberry tree. For leisurely lunches, afternoon tea is served daily with tried-and-tested finger sandwich combinations and a selection of tea infusions. As for tipples in the small hours, there’s a stocked honesty bar of beers, wine and spirits in the library alongside a 24-hour room service menu.

open image in gallery Pull up a sage-coloured table to enjoy a cappuccino in Number Sixteen’s whimsical garden ( Firmdale Hotels )

Facilities

The ground floor is home to a string of stylish public spaces – the Drawing Room, Library and Orangery – each with playful art installations, along with the hotel's whimsical private garden. In the garden, there is a water lily-planted Koi carp pond, a pagoda and a collection of sage green tables for dining outdoors. You won’t find a gym or spa at the hotel, but there is a menu of in-room massage treatments to lean into from Soholistic.

Accessibility

Some rooms in this listed townhouse are wheelchair accessible. Although there is a small lift, many rooms are only accessible via the stairs.

open image in gallery The ground floor is home to a string of stylish rooms with playful art installations ( Firmdale Hotels )

Pet policy

Service animals are permitted to stay at Number Sixteen. Other pets are only welcome with written approval from the hotel.

Check in/check out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Yes. Room categories can accommodate a cot or extra bed, with interconnecting options and children's amenities including mini bathrobes, kids' menus and milk and cookies served at bedtime.

At a glance

Best thing: The lofty, Princess and the Pea-style beds.

Perfect for: Couples after a colourful home from home.

Not right for: Socialites seeking nightlife.

Instagram from: The pretty courtyard garden.

Address: 16 Sumner Pl, South Kensington, London SW7 3EG

Phone: 020 7589 5232

Website: firmdalehotels.com

