In a nutshell: The Hoxton’s petite-but-chic crashpads are popping up all over Europe, but they specialise in an underrated neighbourhood - this new west London outpost puts you within strolling distance of Westfield, gig venues and Notting Hill.

The neighbourhood

Shepherd’s Bush (please don’t call it SheBu) has been a hub for gig-goers, shoppers and locals for years, but it hasn’t so far been deemed worthy of a hotel. Now The Hoxton has swept in with a new boutique pad, a travel industry stamp of approval looks imminent. Set on the main triangle of Shepherd’s Bush Green, The Hoxton is just a few steps from Westfield’s mega-mall, and five minutes from the tube, making it a nice, chilled base for visitors to London who want to stay out of the Zone 1 crush. While SB itself (outside of Westfield) is mainly convenience stores and chain restaurants, being in West London puts you within a 30-minute stroll of charismatic Portobello Road in Notting Hill, not to mention White City with its glam new developments, and Soho House.

The vibe

Smart, stylish and reasonably no-frills. The Hoxton is affordable because it doesn’t throw the budget at extras like living room areas in rooms or silver-plated room service: instead, it has a reliably buzzy lobby with a sceney restaurant. As you walk in, you’ll spy twenty- and thirtysomething professionals talking shop over drinks, tapping away on laptops or simply decompressing with a cocktail. But don’t mistake low-frills for low spend: the interiors here are gorgeous, with vintage references, plush velvet on seating and art on the walls. Being outside of central London and on the edge of a green, there’s also a mellow quality to the Shepherd’s Bush Hoxton – less traffic honking and practically no tour groups, and the ability to slip out into the local thrum without feeling overwhelmed. One of the best things about these hotels is their flexibility: you can even arrange to check in and out at any time you want on the day you arrive and leave (though you need to book directly for that perk).

Snug rooms have just the essentials: a double bed and bathroom (The Hoxton)

Bed and bath

Rooms start from teeny tiny (“Snug”) to reasonable (“Roomy”) with just the bare essentials, but attractively done. A small desk with tea station, clothing rail, mirror and a chair to rest those Westfield shopping bags on – what more could you need? Design is pretty with touches of dusky Millennial pink, terrazzo-speckled surfaces and embroidered fabric headboards in an eye-catching, curvaceous shape. Windows look out to the green below and nearby shops and bus routes. Bathrooms have well-pressured power showers and full-size Blank toiletries – extra points for being recyclable and topped up by housekeeping staff, as well as made in the UK. Families should note that cribs and cots for under 12s can be provided for free in Roomy and Cosy Up rooms.

Food and drink

This is one of the main attractions at The Hoxton Shepherd’s Bush: its lobby restaurant, Chet’s, is the area’s new kid on the block. Described as an Americana diner meets Thai restaurant, the Pop-Art-feel branding and appealing menus go way beyond the average hotel fare. Think long, boozy brunches of French toast with Thai tea butter and palm syrup, or papaya salad with fresh roti flatbreads dipped in curry sauce. It’s fun and constantly humming with a sociable clientele – though breakfast isn’t included in most room rates, it’s worth stopping here to try their spin on avocado toast or chicken and waffles. The slatted-wood bar, with its dusky rose stools, is more of a romantic affair: try a lychee martini to match the surroundings, or settle in for a nightcap after heading out on the town.

Public areas

The lobby here is part Thai-American diner, part cocktail bar and part co-working hangout: it all just flows into one boutique-feel space. Glossy plants, lashings of gold and pink and luminous globe lighting keep things glam, but the service and atmosphere is entirely unpretentious – a hard balance to strike. Reception staff are amply available and brilliantly welcoming, but other than that public spaces are at a minimum – all part of the hotel’s ethos of providing chic, affordable rooms without excessive frills. A sweet lobby shop stocks local products and eco-friendly bits such as refillable bottles and there’s a courtyard terrace for summer drinks.

Nuts and bolts

Room count: 237.

Freebies: Just tea and coffee bags along with a nice substantial mug and kettle.

Wifi: Free.

Extra charges: None, though you can pay £15 extra (per person) for breakfast with your room, or £5 for a breakfast bag that will appear on your door in the morning – containing yoghurt and granola, orange juice and a banana.

Disability access: There are accessible rooms in every category.

Pet policy: The Hoxton is pet friendly, but you must register that you’re bringing a dog and they’re restricted to certain rooms and areas.

Bottom line

Best thing: The decor. The mix of midcentury modern touches and Wes Anderson pinks, golds and polished woods will tick boxes for interiors fans, at a great price.

Worst thing: There’s no spinning Shepherd’s Bush as the new Hoxton (the original location for this hotel brand) – but hopefully cooler things will follow this opening.

Perfect for: Urban types who already know and love London, and want to see a different side of it.

Not right for: Ultra-high-net-worth folks: the no-frills rooms and modest neighbourhood won’t cut it.

Instagram from: Chet’s, where the food is a great combination of decadent and photogenic.

thehoxton.com