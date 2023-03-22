Luxury London hotel launches King’s coronation package for £13,000 per night

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A luxury London hotel has launched a King’s coronation package, which will set guests back a right royal £13,000 per night.

The Crown Jewels Experience is available to book at Hotel Café Royal, fittingly located on Regent Street, and includes an overnight stay in the Royal Suite.

The experience also provides guests with a trip to the Tower of London outside normal tourist visiting hours in a chauffeur-driven limo, plus a personal tour of the historical building by a Beefeater.

This memorable event will then be followed by a champagne reception and private viewing of the real crown jewels and royal collection at Jewels House.

Treasures in the collection include pieces used during historical coronations, such as the 17th-century solid gold St Edward’s Crown and Sovereign’s Orb, as well as the 20th-century Imperial State Crown.

A chauffeur ride back to the hotel follows.

The royal-themed hotel stay also includes breakfast served by a personal butler in the spacious two-bedroom suite the next day.

This package, which is available from 1 April to 1 October, comes to £12,995 in total, and prospective guests can enquire online.

The Kings Charles III experience costs a slightly less extravagant £2,625 and includes champagne afternoon tea (Giles Christopher/ Hotel Café Royal )

If you’re interested in a coronation-themed trip in honour of King Charles III but can’t stretch to the £13k price tag, there’s another option available.

The King Charles III Experience costs £2,625 and includes an overnight stay and a guided tour of royal landmarks including Clarence House, St James’ Palace and Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, a ride in a Daimler – which was once the Queen Mother’s – is included to transport guests to the Guildhall Gallery, where there’s a 1969 bust of a younger King Charles III.

Finally, there’s a full English breakfast to look forward to the next day, before checking out.

The King’s coronation is set to take place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey.