Mother ‘complained about dangerous window’ before son, 5, fell to his death

The mother of a boy who fell to his death from his 15th-floor tower block window had complained to the council about safety repeatedly, according to his family.

Aalim Makial Jibril, 5, plunged 150ft from a kitchen window - which can apparently be opened to its full extension by pressing one button - in Jacobs House on New City Road, Plaistow, in east London shortly before 6am on Thursday.

A fundraiser from a local mosque has raised more than £650 so far.

The boy’s aunt, Maryan Hadafow, said her Arsenal-mad nephew, who was a pupil at New City Primary School, had died after getting up early for school and fell while his family were asleep.

Accompanied by Alam’s grandmother, Maryan told The Sun: “He went in the kitchen and opened the window. He got up early to go to school. He was a lovely boy.”

Maryan added: “His mother has complained to Newham Council about that window.

“She sent five emails about how they open, and said they were not safe for her kids, but no one did anything.”

Floral tributes left outside Jacobs House in Plaistow, east London ( Samuel Montgomery/PA Wire )

Teachers at New City Primary School came to the scene to leave floral tributes to the “popular” pupil.

A school statement sent to The Independent said: “Aalim was a beautiful, happy and caring boy who thoroughly enjoyed school and was popular with all his friends. He was much loved by his family and all the staff at New City.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this sad time.”

Ansert Davis, who lives in Jacobs House, said he saw the boy’s father after the tragedy.

“I just ran down and tried to speak to the dad but he’s inconsolable,” he said.

Mr Davis said the boy’s mother was “distraught”, and that he saw another neighbour run out to help.

“She came running around, took one look at the child and turned back shaking,” he added.

Visibly emotional, he added: “I keep seeing the image in my head. It’s so sad, I’ve got a grandkid about this age. Oh my God, it’s like seeing your own kids.”

Abi Gbago, Chief Executive of Newham Council said in a statement: “Yesterday was a heartbreaking and tragic day for all concerned, and we are united both in our grief, and in our determination to ensure the family are fully supported.

“What they have been through with the loss of Aalim, their child, is truly devastating and they will need time and space to mourn such a terrible loss.

“We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations. Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”