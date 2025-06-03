How to celebrate Pride in the UK: 9 of the best loud and proud events for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to celebrating Pride, the UK knows how to roll out the rainbow carpet. From major metropolises to seaside towns and historic cities, this green and pleasant land transforms into a dazzling spectrum of self-expression, community and unapologetic joy each summer.

While London might take the global spotlight, the true beauty of UK Pride lies in its diversity. Whether you’re marching in the capital, dancing by the beach in Brighton or waving your flag in the Scottish Highlands, every celebration brings its own unique flavour.

In this roundup, we’re spotlighting ten of the best Pride celebrations across the UK for 2025. These aren’t just parades; they’re full-blown expressions of love, protest, visibility and joy. Think drag queens on buses, queer choirs belting it out on stage, family-friendly zones, late-night afterparties, and everything in between. What makes them truly special? The people. Volunteers, performers, allies and everyday marchers who show up to say: we’re here, we’re proud, and we’re not going anywhere.

So whether you’re a Pride pro or a first-time flag-waver, consider this your insider guide to some of the most colourful weekends the UK has to offer. Pack your glitter, your sunscreen (and maybe an umbrella – it is the UK after all), and join the celebrations.

Here are 10 of the very best Pride events to mark in your calendar for 2025.

London

open image in gallery London Pride is the UK’s most iconic LGBT+ celebration ( Getty/iStock )

A titan of the Pride calendar, London Pride is the UK’s most iconic LGBT+ celebration – and for good reason. Taking over the heart of the city once a year, it weaves through central London with a riot of colour, energy and community. Expect to see everything from massive floats and corporate allies to grassroots organisations and fierce-as-hell drag queens. The route finishes in Trafalgar Square, where a festival-style stage hosts performers, speakers and surprise guests. But it’s not just about the parade – Soho, Vauxhall, Clapham and beyond host dozens of afterparties and pop-ups. Pride in London has also made strides in platforming voices from the entire LGBT+ spectrum, with an increasing focus on inclusion and intersectionality. It’s loud, it’s proud, and it’s unmissable.

Dates: Saturday 5 July

Website: Prideinlondon.org

Brighton and Hove

open image in gallery Brighton Pride is one of the UK’s most beloved LGBT+ festivals ( Getty/iStock )

Set by the sea, Brighton Pride is one of the UK’s most beloved LGBT+ festivals – often dubbed the ‘Pride capital’ of Britain. With its famously open-minded attitude, this coastal gem comes alive during Pride weekend. Expect a dazzling community parade, packed beachfront parties, and the legendary Pride in the Park event in Preston Park, featuring huge music acts (think Kylie, Britney and more in past years). The Pride Village Party in Kemptown brings the vibes with bars, live music, drag shows and street performances galore. Brighton Pride balances celebration with purpose, raising significant funds for LGBT+ charities and support services. This is where queer joy meets activism under the summer sun.

Dates: Saturday 2 - Sunday 3 August

Website: Brighton-pride.org

Manchester

open image in gallery Manchester Pride is a full-on festival experience ( McGill-Productions )

Manchester Pride is a full-on festival experience, blending music, politics and queer culture over a ten-day bank holiday extravaganza. The city’s Gay Village becomes the beating heart of the action, with Canal Street transformed into a rainbow-hued wonderland. The famous Pride Parade snakes through the city, while the Gay Village Party delivers cabaret, drag, burlesque and beyond. The main music stage (previously headlined by Ariana Grande and Years & Years) is a massive draw, and the candlelit vigil in Sackville Gardens provides a poignant moment of reflection. Manchester Pride is more than a party – it’s a movement, and it’s unafraid to challenge the status quo while celebrating all that the LGBT+ community has achieved.

Dates: Friday 15 - Monday 25 August

Website: Manchesterpride.com

Glasgow

open image in gallery Glasgow Pride delivers with a Celtic kick ( Getty )

Scotland knows how to party – and Glasgow Pride delivers with a Celtic kick. The largest LGBT+ celebration in Scotland, Pride Glasgow sees the city centre swell with rainbow flags, tartan kilts and a fierce sense of community. The parade is both celebratory and political, with banners calling for trans rights, equal healthcare and refugee inclusion. Glasgow Green transforms into a festival village with food, stalls, and performances from local and international talent. What makes Glasgow special is its people – friendly, outspoken, and ready to welcome you with open arms (and maybe a whisky). This is Pride with grit, soul and a generous serving of sass.

Dates: Saturday 19 July

Website: Glasgowspride.org

Cardiff

open image in gallery Cardiff brings the Welsh fire to Pride season with Pride Cymru ( Getty/iStock )

Cardiff brings the Welsh fire to Pride season with Pride Cymru – a vibrant celebration of diversity that takes over the capital’s historic heart. The mile-long parade winds past the castle and through the streets, led by a wave of rainbow-draped locals and international allies. City Hall Lawn becomes the Pride village for the weekend, filled with food, family activities, live music and community stalls. Pride Cymru is proudly bilingual, inclusive and fiercely passionate, making it one of the UK’s most heartfelt celebrations. Expect a warm welcome, cheeky humour, and a whole lot of daffodil-crowned fabulousness.

Dates: Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 June

Website: Pridecymru.com

Belfast

open image in gallery Belfast Pride is one of the most politically charged and emotionally powerful ( Getty/iStock )

Belfast Pride is one of the most politically charged and emotionally powerful celebrations on the UK Pride map. As the biggest LGBT+ event in Northern Ireland, it’s a bold and beautiful stand for equality in a region where rights have been hard-won. The city centre parade is a defiant display of visibility and strength, cheered on by thousands lining the route. With just over a week of events leading up to the parade – including art shows, film screenings, talks and drag nights – Belfast Pride is about culture as much as celebration. Come for the party, stay for the passion.

Dates: Friday 18 - Sunday 27 July

Website: Belfastpride.com

Leeds

open image in gallery Leeds Pride is one of the largest free Pride events in the UK ( Getty/iStock )

Leeds Pride is one of the largest free Pride events in the UK, and it brings a fierce northern charm to the summer celebrations. The parade begins in Millennium Square and winds through the city with floats, dancers and flag-waving crowds, ending in a street party in Lower Briggate’s LGBT+ quarter. With live music, market stalls, and drag performances galore, Leeds Pride has something for everyone. The city’s inclusive vibe and friendly locals make it a favourite among first-timers and seasoned Pride-goers alike.

Dates: Sunday 20 July

Website: Leedspride.com

Newcastle

Northern Pride transforms Newcastle into a festival of fabulousness each July. The event spans a full weekend and includes a community-curated programme, a family and youth zone, and the UK’s largest Pride march outside London. The Town Moor becomes the Pride arena, hosting musical performances, wellness spaces, and even a Curious Arts stage for LGBT+ creatives. With its Geordie warmth and electric atmosphere, Northern Pride is a must for anyone wanting a celebration that’s both joyful and meaningful.

Dates: Saturday 19 - Sunday 20 July

Website: Northern-pride.com

Blackpool

open image in gallery Blackpool turns into a technicolour playground of pure queer joy ( AFP/Getty )

Blackpool might be known for its piers and candyfloss, but during Pride weekend it turns into a technicolour playground of pure queer joy. The iconic promenade becomes the centre stage for a weekend of seaside celebration, featuring a carnival parade, main stage acts, cabaret performances, and community outreach. Blackpool Pride Festival has grown year on year, embracing all identities and offering a safe space for celebration. Expect a dash of camp, a splash of sea breeze, and a whole lot of love.

Dates: Friday 6 - Sunday 8 June

Website: Blackpoolpride.org

Aidy Smith is an award-winning TV presenter, broadcaster and specialist within LGBT+ travel, food and drinks. He is the presenter of Amazon Prime’s highest-rated drinks-themed travel series, The Three Drinkers and the only global TV presenter with Tourette Syndrome. You can follow his travel and lifestyle adventures at @Sypped or this neurodivergent advocacy work at @DisLabeled.