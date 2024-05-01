Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A new survey by Which? has revealed that holidamakers can save over £100 a week on a UK summer stay by booking their cottage in less popular – yet equally pleasant – countryside destination.

There are noticeable savings to be found by swapping popular destinations for nearby alternatives. For example, opting for the Brecon Beacons rather than Snowdonia could save you an average of £161 a week.

Similarly, the average cost of a cottage in Cornwall is £1,317 a week, but customers can save an average of £130 per week if they head to nearby Devon instead. In the north of England, you can save around £100 on a week’s stay if you choose to book in Cumbria rather than in the Lake District.

The consumer champion analysed over 200,000 cottage prices for August this year, and found that on average, customers will pay £1,006 for a week’s stay in cottage accommodation.

Northern Ireland was the most affordable region, with a one-week stay in a one or two bed holiday cottage coming in at just £762.

Shropshire and Lancashire are the second and third cheapest regions, with a week’s stay priced at £821 and £827 respectively, while Durham/Tyne and Wear and the Peak District round off the top five for affordability.

The consumer champion also provided data on the best and worst holiday cottage providers. More than 4,000 people were surveyed about their experiences with various companies over the last two years, with participants asked to give ratings in categories such as quality of accommodation, value for money and customer service. An overall customer score was calculated based on overall satisfaction and likeliness to recommend.

Based on these ratings, the Landmark Trust took top spot with a score of 90 per cent, with five stars given in almost every category. Close behind was Rural Retreats, with a score of 88 per cent, and both providers secured Which? Recommended Provider status.

Toad Hall Cottages (85 per cent), National Trust Cottages (84 per cent) and Classic Cottages (82 per cent) completed the top five providers. At the other end of the table, Norfolk Cottages and Vrbo came at the bottom of the rankings, with scores of 68 per cent and 69 per cent respectively.

Naomi Leach, deputy editor of Which? Travel, said that “booking the right UK holiday cottage can sometimes feel overwhelming, with no guarantee that glossy marketing pictures will measure up when you collect the keys’.

She added: “With average prices topping a thousand pounds for a week’s stay, it’s more important than ever to ensure you’re getting value for money from your break.

“The top rated companies in our survey deliver this and more. Whether you’re seeking a unique heritage address or a room with a view, our recommended providers are a great place to start your search.”