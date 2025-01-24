Five of the UK’s best spring walks to make you feel alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to the UK countryside, the charms of our flora – the Roman goddess of spring in mythology – are magical, especially in spring.

With blankets of bluebells, beautiful blooms and swathes of yellow trumpets to cheer the mind, body and soul, this is the time to head to the hills, gardens and parks to reap the benefits of walking – and connect with nature.

So slip on your walking shoes, dig out your shades in the hope of sunny spells, and let’s stride out to see where the greenery takes us…

Petworth House, West Sussex

open image in gallery Petworth House’s Spring Festival starts on 5 April ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Hosting its annual Spring Festival, be one of the first to head to Petworth House’s Pleasure Garden, which is draped in daffodils, with more than 10,000 blooms – each with its unique shape and tones of gold, yellow and cream – carpeting the grounds. From 5 to 27 April, horticultural talks and gardening demonstrations are a highlight, for when you need to take a breather from spring family trails or woodland walks.

Sissinghurst Castle Garden, Kent

open image in gallery Novelist Vita Sackville-West and diplomat Harold Nicolson planted at Sissinghurst ( Getty Images )

With its historic surroundings and famous garden, this is where poet and novelist Vita Sackville-West and diplomat Harold Nicolson planted a profusion of flowering blossoms – among them, canopies of magnolias and cherry blossoms, which stretch across two orchards. With dedicated paths to stroll through such as the Lime Walk, where shoots are pushing up and borders are bursting into life, it’s a hive of activity.

Quarry Bank, Cheshire

open image in gallery This preserved factory is a benchmark of the Industrial Revolution ( Getty Images )

Beyond its magnificent landscape, 400 acres of wondrous woodland, picturesque gardens and cotton mill, this preserved factory is a benchmark of the Industrial Revolution. Today, its walled garden is packed with apple, pear and peach trees galore, and apricots are the first to bloom. Elsewhere, the winding River Bollin with its ornamental bridges, gorges and rare wildlife, can reward for miles.

Culzean Castle & Country Park, Ayshire and Arran, Scotland

open image in gallery The Country Park offers 17 miles of pathways, stately woodland and glens ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cue this cliff-top castle, the rugged beauty of ancient cliffs, and three miles of sandy coastline to blow the cobwebs away and for you to feel the wind in your hair. Beyond the beach and rock pools to explore, the formal gardens with secret follies offer striking displays of blossom with early rhododendrons starting to flower. And if there’s still a spring in your step, the Country Park offers 17 miles of pathways, stately woodland and glens to navigate.

Castle Ward, County Down, Northern Ireland

open image in gallery You’ll be spoilt for choice with trails in County Down, Northern Ireland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A firm favourite for bluebell trails, here the forest floor of dense blue petals contrasts beautifully against evergreen trees to announce the arrival of spring. And you’ll be spoilt for choice with the Sunken Garden or clocktower to scout, with six walking routes available. The Boundary Trail is cited as the most challenging, and one to take on for views of the 18th-century mansion, where the first series of Game of Thrones was filmed.

