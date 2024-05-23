Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Eras Tour is set to sweep sequins across the UK from June – with that comes a swarm of Taylor Swift-centric tourism for four British cities.

With music from albums such as Speak Now, Fearless and her latest record, The Tortured Poets Society, on the set list, superfan ‘Swifties’ are expected to flock to stadiums in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Liverpool and London for the concert of the summer – supported by rock band Paramore.

According to travel search company Kayak, there’s already been a significant increase in flight and hotel bookings to the three capitals and Liverpool. Data collected by the travel search engine found that flight prices have risen by an average of 38 per cent with hotel stays in the UK cities hosting The Eras Tour costing an average £365 per night during the concert dates.

In other ‘Swiftonomics’ news, data released by Barclays predicts that these shows will provide a £997 million uplift for the UK, and research from AirDNA, experts in rental data, said the concerts could add £9 million in cumulative revenue to the short-term rental market.

Here’s what to do and where to stay in each UK city to get your Eras Tour travel plans Ready For It – with plenty of Taylor Swift references to be found below.

Where are Taylor Swift’s UK tour locations?

Edinburgh

Edinburgh will be the first UK city to host The Eras Tour ( Getty Images )

Taylor Swift will take to the stage at the Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Scotland’s capital for three consecutive nights from 7 June.

What to do

Perfect your concert moves with a Taylor Swift dance class in Edinburgh to Shake it Off like Miss Americana. Fizz Box hosts 90-minute private lessons, led by a dance instructor, year-round from £24.50 per person.

Where to eat

Just 10 minutes from the stadium, classy community gastropub Dine Murrayfield promises elevated menus featuring chicken breast burgers, steak frites and ice cream from the Isle of Arran that will never go out of style...

Where to stay

With a boozy Taylor Swift karaoke brunch running from 7–9 June to celebrate Swift in Scotland, as well as stylish suites and its own nightlife, Le Monde Hotel Edinburgh on George Street is more than just a boutique hotel for Taylor superfans.

Cardiff

Expect Swiftogeddon in the Welsh capital come June ( Getty Images )

It’s one night only for Swift in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium on 18 June.

What to do

Several Swiftogeddon club nights take over Clwb Ifor Bach in the build-up to the Welsh leg of The Eras Tour if you have a Blank Space in your diary or haven’t managed to secure coveted concert tickets. The Botanist is also hosting a Taylor Swift pre-party on its terrace, with Taylor tunes and themed cocktails.

Where to eat

For pre-Taylor tapas, before you sample music from 11 of her albums, visit Bar 44 on Westgate Street for glasses of sherry, croquetas and smoked chorizo in the shadow of the stadium.

Where to stay

The luxe Parkgate Hotel, just a stone’s throw from the Principality, has elegance, indulgence and a Swift-themed feast come 18 June. Think Swift-style Wildest Dreams cocktails and a three-course menu from £48 per person before the main event.

Liverpool

Artwork representing her 11 albums will feature on a Taylor Town Trail in Liverpool ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Anfield Stadium welcomes The Eras Tour for three nights from 13 to 15 June for Liverpudlian Lovers.

What to do

Hold on to your 22 hats, the northern city will transform into Taylor Town between 8 and 16 June with a series of 11 art installations, an academic conference and even Swift-themed craft workshops curated by Liverpool’s culture team to entertain Swifties.

Where to eat

Liverpool city centre is no stranger to both trendy bistros and cult street-food vendors. Try Mowgli Street Food on Bold Street for tantalising Indian small plates – any Bejeweled outfit is bound to fit right in with the fairy lights.

Where to stay

Hotel Anfield not only has modern, comfortable bedrooms within walking distance of Anfield Stadium, but a Taylor Swift Festival across the concert dates. Picture a Totally Taylor tribute act, street food, glitter art and friendship bracelets await Swifties for just £5 per person.

London

The capital will host eight Eras shows this summer ( Getty Images )

It won’t be a Cruel Summer for Swifties in the south, with performances set for 21–23 June and 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20 August at Wembley Stadium before Swift says so long to London.

What to do

A walking tour around the capital with Tours by Locals guarantees you’ll hit all the lyrical highlights of London Boy, including Hampstead Heath Park, the food stalls of Camden Market and buzzing Brixton nightlife in true Taylor style.

Where to eat

To pregame The Eras Tour with plates of pasta, Pasta Remoli’s homemade offerings of saucy sausage ragu and antipasti are an irresistible six-minute walk from Wembley Stadium.

Where to stay

At Generator London, concertgoers can enjoy friendship bracelets, Lover cocktails and pre-Eras Tour “Swifty-Oke” on performance dates in the capital. There’s even a Taylor Swift booking code to get 10 per cent off your next stay and a playlist of Taylor tunes all night long.

