Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“BARRY ISLAND? Oh, where you going to have the wedding reception? On the log flumes?” – as Pam put it – has proven to be an unfair assessment of a Welsh seaside town with more to offer than just its Pleasure Park.

Once the site of the world’s busiest coal port, the non-island on the coast of Cardiff was firmly put on the map by Gavin & Stacey in the noughties.

Now, the series is back after five years for one final Christmas Day episode with the Barry and Billericay crew – and fans might be looking to step into the set with a stay in South Wales.

Here’s what’s occurring in Barry Island from Gavin & Stacey backdrops to beaches and beyond.

open image in gallery Whitmore Bay is Barry Island’s main stretch of sand ( Visit Wales )

Best time to travel for price, weather and crowds

Barry is at its best on sunny summer days and once the Christmas festivities kick off in mid-November – although these seasonal events can draw in crowds that will make things busy on the bumper cars.

Step into Christmas 2024 with the annual light turn on by Santa on 22 November in King Square. The Christmas market of over 30 traders, live music, funfair rides and street entertainment will carry on selling stocking stuffers until 7pm on Saturday 23 November.

What to do

Jackson’s Bay

This golden cove more closely resembles the Costa del Sol than Wales and is arguably the best of the five beaches in “Barrybados”. Secluded under the steep cliffs Jackson’s Bay is a dream for bathing in summer with a wood burning, barrel sauna – Môr a Sawna – ready to warm up those who brave the frigid waters come winter.

Barry Island Pleasure Park

open image in gallery Barry Island Pleasure Park has been serving up screams and ice creams since 1897 ( Visit Wales )

There have been thrills, entertainment and sticks of candy floss at Barry Island Pleasure Park since 1897. With waltzers, a 32-seater space machine and an annual winter wonderland, this icon of the Barry coastline is sure to be a scream.

Take a Gavin & Stacey tour

To ride the wave of Barry’s Gavin & Stacey fame, take the official guided tour by mini-coach to play Nessa’s slots, tour Gwen and Stacey’s home and see the church where Nessa nearly married your tour guide – “Dave”.

Where to eat

Hungry Shark Fish & Chips

The British seaside is the perfect pairing with fish and chips, and Hungry Shark fries up some of the best cod in Barry. Expect generous chip portions, ideal for a beachfront feast swerving the seagulls.

Marco’s Cafe

open image in gallery Stacey works at Marco’s Cafe at the start of the series ( Visit Wales )

Skip the salad, as Doris would, with ice cream, coffee and cake at family-run Marco’s Cafe. Aside from the pastries and paninis, Gavin & Stacey fans can pose with a giant mural of the cast to mark their visit to Marco’s.

Paletta Pizzeria

Paletta Pizzeria – Barry’s first wood-fired pizzeria – is a local Italian firing up pizzas, plates of pasta and Italian classics, with plenty for part-time vegetarians (like Pam) on the menu.

Where to drink

Craft Republic

Beer fans visiting Barry can cradle a frosty pint at Craft Republic with 14 lines of draught craft beer, ciders and seasonal cocktails to choose from. Check the upcoming events programme to make the most of the string of beer tastings, pub quizzes and comedy nights on offer.

The Colcot Arms

To drink in the spirit of Smithy, James Cordon’s character hosted his season one quiz night at The Colcot Arms. While you might not find Barryoke at the traditional boozer, Christmas fayres, Six Nation’s events and live music nights are ideal for kicking back with a cocktail.

Bar Enzo

For a summer drink on the seafront – be it inspired by Bryn’s mint Baileys or Nessa’s pint of wine – head to Bar Enzo to cool off with an alcoholic slushie or Welsh cider and take in the views over Whitmore Bay.

Where to walk and cycle

Vale of Glamorgan

It’s easy to get your steps in on one of 10 “Vale Trails” along the Glamorgan Heritage Coast between days spent in Barry. Routes littered with lighthouses, pubs and neolithic burial chambers vary in length with paths for families, history buffs and keen hikers alike.

This year, the festival of Glamorgan History Walks was hosted by TV historian Graham Loveluck-Edwards from May to July, with another series of storytelling stomps planned for 2025.

open image in gallery Tread the Wales Coast Path west from Barry’s Jackson Bay ( Visit Wales )

Porthkerry Country Park

There are 220 acres of woods and meadowland for outdoor enthusiasts to explore in Porthkerry Country Park at the end of Cold Knap Beach. Overlooked by a Victorian viaduct, the green space has picnic sites, a pebble beach and nature trails to walk and cycle on the South Wales coastline.

Wales Coast Path

Tread the Wales Coast Path west from Barry’s Jackson Bay for a seaside stroll on a stretch of the 870-mile long-distance trail that wraps the Welsh coast. You’ll walk wide promenades and golden beaches and likely fit in a pint at local pub, the 1380 Blue Anchor Inn.

Where to shop

High Street Shopping Quarter

Looking for trinkets, traditional gifts or Nessa memorabilia? Try the hotchpotch of seaside shop fronts in the High Street Shopping Quarter. With cafés, craft shops, flower stalls and clothing boutiques, this is where you’ll find some of the best keepsakes from Welsh artisans.

Goodsheds

In the heart of Barry’s original dock, the UK’s first “sustainable urban high street”, Goodsheds, champions independent shops and local businesses inside converted Gatwick Express railway carriages. Aside from the bridal retailers, streetwear stores and vintage record shops, pan Asian street food, parmesan fried chicken burgers and “obscene” desserts can be devoured alfresco by hungry shoppers in the Container Village.

Where to stay

A base in Barry can tie in nicely to a Cardiff weekend away from the Principality Stadium crowds.

Tuck into this country inn in rural Moulton for a comfortable bed and traditional Welsh breakfast that’s bound to warm the cockles. The affordable accommodation has cosy en-suite rooms, an indoor soft play area and a menu bursting with local produce in the pub downstairs.

For a home-from-home stay just metres from Jackson’s Bay, this guest house has six welcoming rooms for beach dwellers and a bus stop right on the doorstep. Better still, for travellers who have worked up an appetite navigating Barry’s hilly terrain, a brilliant breakfast is included in the room rate.

Set in nine acres of Welsh countryside, this deluxe B&B has themed rooms in styles from Versailles to The Hamptons, a woodland spa and an enchanting Christmas Market a few miles from the Barry coast. Think freestanding tubs, Parisian wallpaper and four-poster beds.

Getting there

If you’re looking to avoid M4 traffic and steep parking prices, Cardiff Central is served by London Paddington with frequent trains under two hours. From the Welsh capital, around 69 trains go to Barry Island per day with regular bus routes also linking the Vale of Glamorgan coastline to the city centre.

Plan your journey ahead with the Traveline Cymru website or app.

Read more: Cardiff city guide: Where to stay, eat, drink and shop in the Welsh capital