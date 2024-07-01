How to do Wimbledon in London without going to SW19

Support truly

The world’s oldest tennis tournament and staple on the British summer calendar – Wimbledon 2024 – has swung into action.

If you were unlucky in the ballot to clap along with Centre Court and don’t fancy facing the mammoth queue for on-the-day tickets in SW19, fear not, free screenings serving pitchers of Pimms will dot London with deckchairs this summer.

With events both sophisticated and boozy primed to make a racket for British big hitters from Katie Boulter to Jack Draper, there’s plenty of time to watch some championship tennis between the Euros and the impending Paris Olympics.

Whether in Belgravia or Hackney, it's easy to match up with punnets of strawberries and cream and hamper picnics for al fresco afternoons full of live action.

Here are the many London spots getting things in full swing from Monday 1 July to Sunday 14 July.

Bishops Square, Spitalfields

Spitalfields' summer programme has tennis, cricket and the Olympics ( Spitalfields )

A 188-inch screen with an audience of deckchairs offers tennis fans in Spitalfields a chance to watch the Wimbledon action this summer with promotions from local food vendors including Moving Mountains and Grime Burgers.

Bishops Square, London E1 6AD

BST, Hyde Park

BST’s free screenings start on 1 July ( Sharon Lopez )

From Monday 1 July, it’s game, set, match on the big screens at Hyde Park on weekdays between the BST festival’s buzzing weekends. The Open House activities, including a Street Food Market and live music, are free for spectators to stretch out and catch the first serve.

Hyde Park, London W2 2UH

Screen on the Canal, Kings Cross

The Kings Cross ‘Riveria’ will show who is the king of the court ( John Sturrock )

A summer staple in the city, Screen on the Canal on the King’s Cross ‘Riviera’ will be screening blockbusters, cult classics and the madness of Wimbledon matches for free on the steps of the canal.

Granary Square, London N1C 4PW

Soap Yard, Borough Yards

A Wimbledon-themed big screen has all the action from the courts ( Borough Yards )

Forget a box at Centre Court, Borough Yards has transformed its Soap Yard space into a mini Wimbledon complete with a screen, roster of restaurant pop-ups and artificial grass – so you really feel like you’re courtside.

Stoney St, London SE1 9AD

Battersea Games, Battersea Power Station

The Battersea Games are back for summer 2024 ( Charlie Round Turner )

Ocean Outdoor and the All-England Lawn Tennis Club are bringing ‘The Wimbledon Experience’ back to Battersea Power Station for the second year. As part of the Battersea Games this summer, a 100m running track, 3×3 basketball court and Padel court are due to pop up alongside the racket swinging seen on screen.

Circus Rd W, Nine Elms, London SW11 8DD

Summer Screens, Canary Wharf

Canada Square Park has set up its summer screens ( CWG )

In Canary Wharf’s Canada Square Park, the business district has its eye on the tennis ball across several huge screens. With plenty of space for picnic blankets, grab some picky bits and tins of Pimms to watch the best of Wimbledon.

25 Canada Square, London E14 5AH

Ham Yard Hotel, Soho

Celebrating all things Wimbledon, the Ham Yard Hotel’s ‘Centre Court-Yard’ is showing matches daily with wireless headphones on hand for the around-sound experience of every hit. There’s strawberries and cream, Grand Slam Spritzes and a very British afternoon tea at this sophisticated screening.

1 Ham Yard, London W1D 7DT

Portman Square Gardens, Marylebone

It’s the 10th year of Summer in the Square at Portman Square Gardens ( Make it Marylebone )

Marylebone’s Summer in the Square shows Wimbledon’s final week on screen for free at one of London’s most private gardens. A ‘Guest Kitchen’ has local restaurants on rotation for a taste of Nobu and Smoky Boys on the side of the tennis.

40 Portman Square, London W1H 6LJ

Eccleston Yards, Belgravia

In partnership with Boodles, Belgravia’s Eccleston Yards, has the summer’s sporting action from 1 to 14 July. Beanbags, deck chairs and picnic benches are primed for afternoons in the sun taking advantage of snacks.

21 Eccleston Pl, London SW1W 9NF

Merchant Square, Paddington

Switch up your strawberries with ice cream or melted chocolate to ace the Wimbledon experience in the open air at Merchant Square. Coaching club Game Set Beach will also host free beach tennis sessions for all abilities on select days during the tournament.

9 Harbet Road, London W2 1AJ

Screen on the Water, St Katherine Docks

Revel in the rallies at St Katherine Docks ( St Katherine Docks )

Showing the entire Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2024, the floating pontoon at St Katharine Docks promises a peaceful backdrop to the player's grunts and cheers with cosy armchairs and a pop-up bar.

St Katharine Docks, London E1W 1AT

Rooftop Film Club, Peckham

To watch the Wimbledon women’s final on the big screen from a cushioned deckchair, head atop Peckham’s Bussey Building for a grand slam with sips of Pimms at the Rooftop Film Club.

Roof A, Bussey Building, 133 Rye Ln, London SE15 4ST

Summer by the River, London Bridge

For tennis on the Thames visit Summer by the River ( Chris Beschi )

The ultimate fan zone, Summer by the River 2024 has drinks, dining and tennis on the banks of the Thames – and the city views may even distract from the tennis to and fro on screen.

4 More London Riverside, London SE1

Strawberries and Screen, Chelsea

Strawberries and cream, Pimms and fizz create the Wimbledon experience ( Duke of York Square )

Swing over to Chelsea for the return of Strawberries and Screen from 12 to 14 July 2024. On Saturday, the weekly Fine Food Market will feed tennis fans and deckchair dining on the VIP front row can be pre-booked.

80 King’s Rd, London SW3 4LY

The Bluebird, Chelsea

The Bluebird’s terrace is sure to get the Wimbledon ball rolling ( The Bluebird )

Embrace the Wimbledon buzz on the Bluebird’s terrace – decked out in luminous tennis ball fuzz – for tipples, steak tartare and tense matches.

350 King’s Rd, London SW3 5UU

Covent Garden Market

Covent Garden’s East Piazza has Pimms, parasols and strawberries ( Covent Garden )

For Wimbledon 2024, a sporting screening in central Covent Garden has a piazza of Pimms, parasols and strawberries and cream. There’s even a Polo Ralph Lauren to shop their exclusive championship collection.

41 The Piazza, London WC2E 8RF

One New Change, St Pauls

The big screen action is backdropped by St Paul’s Cathedral ( Getty Images )

You won’t miss a match with live showings of Wimbledon on the big screen at One New Change in St Paul’s. With a backdrop of the cathedral and a fully stocked bar, this is tennis in style.

One New Change, London EC4M 9AF

St James’s Market, St James

Summer Screens will stay at St James’s Market until 8 September ( St James’s Market )

St James’s Market’s ‘Summer Screens’ will livestream world-class Wimbledon games throughout the championship - best enjoyed with Indonesian dishes from nearby Toba while reclining in a deck chair.

1 St James’s Market, London, SW1Y 4AH

Fleet Street Quarter, Farringdon

The Fleet Street Quarter is serving up tennis al fresco ( Fleet Street Quarter )

To watch the best of British players, the Fleet Street Quarter is serving up tennis al fresco for up to 500 spectators in New Street Square with some serious street food stalls nearby.

New St Square, London EC4A 3BF

Devonshire Square, Liverpool Street

Nuveen’s Big Screen pops up at Devonshire Square from 1 July ( Devonshire Square )

The green lawns of Devonshire Square – decked out with colourful deckchairs – are due to broadcast a summer of sports including Wimbledon, Monday to Friday from 11am until 11 August.

6 Devonshire Square, London EC2M 4YE

Islington Square, Islington

It’s strawberries and cream on the menu in Islington Square ( Islington Square )

Islington Square is set to host some tasty tennis screenings in partnership with Urban Food Fest. Weekend visitors will be welcomed with an artisan market, tennis ball decorating and free Arlo & Jacob’s strawberries and cream during the first weekend games.

116 Upper St, London N1 1AB

Rubens at the Palace, Victoria

Tennis-themed pastries are on the menu at The Rubens ( The Red Carnation Hotel Collection )

The Rubens Hotel promises a deal as sweet as Centre Court strawberries with a Sweet Serve pop-up in partnership with Lanson Champagne from 1 to 14 July. The Grand Slam of deserts and live tennis screenings are available daily for £36 per person.

39 Buckingham Palace Rd, London SW1W 0PS

Pub on the Park, Hackney

Tables for the women's and men's Wimbledon finals are available to book now ( Pub on the Park )

As part of a series of Summer of Sport screenings, Pub on the Park in Hackney are bringing the tennis finals to London Fields on seven jumbo screens come rain or shine.

19 Martello St, London E8 3PE

Big Screen on the Piazza, Wimbledon

SW19 has more than just Murray Mound ( Love Wimbledon )

If the allure of being in the heart of the action is just too hard to resist, Big Screen on the Piazza has open-air screenings of the tennis championships in SW19. Think deckchairs, merchandise and pop-up Pimms stalls a tennis ball throw away from the main event.

37 The Broadway, London SW19 1QB

