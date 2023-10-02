What are the tax details of my Belfast-Sydney flight?

Q I am flying on a Lufthansa-booked ticket bought from Expedia from Belfast City Airport to Sydney via Frankfurt next year, in first class. I am interested in the proportion of my fare that comprises taxes and charges. I have asked Expedia to provide me with a meaningful breakdown of the associated taxes and charges. All they will provide is an overall price for the taxes and charges. Do you know of any other way I can get the information? Lufthansa has referred me back to Expedia.

James K

A Until you asked me this question, I didn’t realise that Lufthansa offered such excellent deals on the route. I have priced up the round-trip from Belfast for May, booking direct through the German airline, and the price is £6,296 return; on Qantas from London Heathrow, the cost is more than 50 per cent higher.