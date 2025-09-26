Wild camping in Canada where no else is allowed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With temperatures dropping in the UK to near freezing this week I’ve been reminiscing about the summer and about what can truly be described as a once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience.

I joined 10 winners of a competition run by outdoor brand Helly Hansen to wild camp overnight at the summit of one of Canada’s Crown Jewels - Whistler mountain.

open image in gallery Preparing to set up camp at Whistler's summit ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

Usually no camping is allowed at the summit but once a year Helly Hansen, who are the official partners of Whistler Blackcomb resort , are given a permit to allow just 10 people and their plus ones to head up to the top and set up camp for one night only.

This event has been running for three years and is aptly called the Whistler Summit Sleepover.

It is so sought after that thousands of people applied to the competition run on Helly Hansen’s social media accounts within the first 24 hours of it being opened.

The idea of doing something that is literally not possible to do again or that money can’t buy is tricky to comprehend while you’re doing it, and with that being etched on my mind I embarked on this surreal overnight mountain experience.

open image in gallery Helly Hansen's Summit Sleepover ( Mitch Winton )

Due to it being a 24 hour event it tends to mean only locals, or those who live within driving distance of Whistler, enter the competition, so the fact there were three of us Brits joining for the short trip meant word got around we were mad enough to have travelled nearly 5,000 miles for a 48 hour stop over. Despite not ever quite knowing what time or day it was, there wasn’t a moment it didn’t absolutely feel worth it - I can safely say Whistler from start to finish is quite incredible.

open image in gallery Alta Lake, Whistler ( Philippa Jenkins )

Before heading up the mountain I set out for a quick explore very early on a Saturday morning (thanks to the jet lag) meaning it was very quiet and it didn’t take me long to reach one of the lakes that are nestled in and around the village. Despite it being a grey and misty start to the day the views were spectacular. The type of landscape that makes you feel very small and completely in awe. It wasn’t until I saw the ‘beware of the bears’ signs that I started to think that perhaps heading out on my own in the mountains of British Columbia wasn’t the smartest move. Thankfully I made it safely back to the hotel to pack up and head to meet the rest of the group.

open image in gallery Whistler from above ( Philippa Jenkins )

Soon after we had reached the summit via gondola the sheer scale of the landscape’s beauty became even more apparent as we got higher and the earlier mist started to clear.

We set up our camp and then we were treated to a paint and sip session with local artist Heidi Mattison . We all set to trying to etch our magnificent surroundings onto our canvases while attracting plenty of attention from any hikers and mountain bikers who spotted us - seeing a group of us in front of our easels and drinks in hand was no doubt quite the sight.

After we had completed our literal works of art (and assessed each others’ of course) it was time to finish getting our camp ready for the night, have an explore and then have a wonderful top-of-the-mountain buffet dinner with views to die for.

open image in gallery Artist Heidi Mattison ( Mitvh Winton/Helly Hansen )

However, our real treat was yet to come as there had been a deliberate surprise at the very top of the mountain arranged by the Helly Hansen team and kept on the down low until we started on a small trek around the summit to the very peak of Whistler.

open image in gallery The sunset performance setting ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

It was then revealed that we were in fact having an intimate experience of live music performed for us as the sun set over the mountains in front of a fire and cosied up in blankets - surely a scenario hard to beat?

open image in gallery Jenna May performing at the top of the mountain ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

Singer song writer Jenna May had been part of our group all day but it wasn’t until she was preparing to take to the beautifully set mini stage it became apparent she was in fact going to perform for us. And what a perfect accompaniment to the setting sun Jenna May’s dulcet tones were - her songs are brimming with emotion and meaning which only made the atmosphere at the peak more poignant while the temperature dropped and light dimmed leaving us taking it all in by candle and fire light.

Once the performance had finished we were whisked off down the mountain track in a truck to enjoy a few marshmallows around the camp fire before making our way to our sleeping bags.

open image in gallery The Helly Hansen camp ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

It was when we were asked to put any food, or anything that might smell strong, into sealed bags in the truck for the night that the reminder we were camping in bear country was only too clear.

I can’t say I didn’t think about the fact the bears would presumably be very interested in a camp set up where there isn’t usually any human activity overnight but after some tossing and turning it didn’t seem to be too long at all and I could already see it was getting light.

open image in gallery The light started to appear over the campsite ahead of sunrise ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

A few of the campers had mentioned before heading to bed about getting up in time to see sunrise. I was too curious and too jet lagged not to want to get up despite the fact it was barely 5am. Getting up before sunrise and then seeing the sun appear over the mountain tops and watch the light change over the peaks and the valleys was truly breathtaking. One of those moments when you are in awe of nature while also brimming with the sensation of feeling alive .

After some strong camp fire coffee we then headed for a yoga session to stretch out the stiffness from a night on roll mats - it was just what was needed.

open image in gallery Morning yoga to start the day ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

Soon enough we were heading back down the mountain and we didn’t have long before the airport transfer called.

open image in gallery Swimming in Lost Lake to finish off the trip ( Mitch Winton/Helly Hansen )

However, there was time for one more absolute must if you are lucky enough to be in Whistler during the summer - a swim in one of the lakes. We headed to Lost Lake and swam out to one of the pontoons. It was the most refreshing feeling. And with that it was time to grabs our bags, jump onto the transfer bus and head to Vancouver for the flight back to Heathrow.

It is safe to say I had several pinch me moments during this whirlwind trip - being in Whistler, painting at the top of a mountain, a mountain top performance, camping where no else is allowed and swimming in a British Columbia lake. Not a bad list to have ticked off over a weekend and an experience I will never forget (as I scroll though the pictures on my camera roll for the 100th time). Canada, British Columbia and Whistler, you can be sure I will be back.