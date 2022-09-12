Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet the new contestants

As The Great British Bake Off returns to our screens for the 13th series, we take a look at the contestants who will battle it out to claim the top spot.

Among the pack of 12 bakers are Lanarkshire music teacher Kevin, 18-year-old Manchester student Maisam, and London nanny Sandro.

Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are returning to host the show, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith also reprising their roles as judges.

The first episode will air on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday, 13 September.

