Watch live: Robert Peston discusses his latest novel at Henley Literary Festival

Robert Peston joins The Independent's Simon Walters in conversation at Henley Literary Festival. One of Britain's most distinguished political commentators joins in the midsts of the political party conference season to talk about his latest fictitious novel, The Crash, which tells the story of BBC journalist Gil as he uncovers the rotten heart of the financial system - but at what cost?

