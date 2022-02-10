Victim held against her will by naked man claims ‘Wordle saved my life’

Over the past few weeks, the whole world has become obsessed with the word-guessing game, Wordle.

Developed by Josh Wardle and initally launched in October 2021, it’s gone on to become one of 2022’s biggest trends so far.

One brave woman has claimed it even saved her life after she was kidnapped for 17 hours by a naked man,

80-year-old Denyse Holt from Chicago has recalled how she survived the terrifying ordeal, and that her daughter figured out something was wrong when she didn’t send her a Wordle in the morning.

