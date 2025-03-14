Watch live as new England manager Thomas Tuchel holds a press conference on Friday (14 March) after announcing his first Three Lions squad for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

England’s new era begins next week with a Wembley double-header of World Cup qualifiers, as Albania and Latvia visit in the space of four days.

Tuchel has been charged by the FA with delivering England men’s first major trophy since 1966, after signing an 18-month contract which ends after the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico.

He has today handed midfielder Jordan Henderson a surprise recall while also including the uncapped pair of Dan Burn and teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly in defence, and Marcus Rashford among the forward options.

One player who missed out on the squad is the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool defender is facing an extended spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury but head coach Arne Slot insists he will be back before the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was injured in the second half of the Champions League exit to Paris St Germain on Tuesday.