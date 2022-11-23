Japan provided the shock on day four of the World Cup 2022, beating Germany 2-1 in the opening match of Group E.

Ilkay Gundogan had given the Germans a first-half lead before goals from Japanese substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano turned the game around.

The shock result follows Saudi Arabia’s 2-1 win over Argentina on Tuesday.

In Group E’s other fixture, Spain ran riot against Costa Rica, winning 7-0 and establishing themselves as one of the tournament favourites in the process.

Elsewhere, Morocco and Croatia drew 0-0 in Group F, while Belgium squeezed past Canada 1-0.

Sign up for our newsletters.