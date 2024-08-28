5 FitFlop shoes you simply need to have in your wardrobe this fall

If you’ve ever found yourself wondering why you should still be stuck with sacrificing comfort for style, or foregoing style for a bit of comfort when it comes to shoes, consider your prayers answered within this very article. Over at FitFlop, they’ve built up a reputation as a brand that goes the extra mile by injecting science into contemporary, every-day footwear. To help jazz up your wardrobe and keep you firmly on trend, we’ve selected five stunning pieces for your delectation.

Delicato Bow Soft Metallic-Leather Ballerinas

Sleek, chic ballet flats are the ‘in’ shoe this year and FitFlop revolutionised the aesthetic with their trademark Dynamicush™ technology within the sole. What sets their pumps apart is that they’re crafted to help optimize your body’s alignment and natural movement. To put it simply, you’d be getting a stylish slip on with all the comfort and supportive feel of a sneaker. Difficulty walking in these now becomes a thing of the past!

The silhouette of the shoe itself is slim and fitted, with a squared off toe and matching bow which all come together to offer up a feminine, refined and tailored finish. Want to grab yourself a pair of flats that will prove a breath of fresh air for both your wardrobe and your feet?

Gracie Metallic-Leather Flip-Flops

If you’re after something a little more suited to a beach vacation, FitFlop has gone and taken some inspiration from their own Gracie sandals to create a sleek and simple flip-flop version. Again, maximum comfort is guaranteed with contoured footbeds and Dynamicush™ cushioning hidden in the soles. On top, the minimal high quality leather straps compliment the flip-flops with an understated look that will go with almost anything you decide to throw on.

Metallic-Leather/Webbing Flatform Fisherman Sandals

Easy. Modern. Gorgeous. That’s how you’d describe their regularly sold-out Fisherman sandals on a first glance. But you’ll probably end up finding many more superlatives to describe this shoe once you’ve slipped into the ultra-comfortable triple-density Microwobbleboard™ midsole, biomechanically engineered for pressure diffusion, impact reduction, and amazing non-stop cushioning. Not only will it feel like your feet are encased in pillows, but you’ll also look stylish while doing so with textured graphic webbing and metallic leather combining to ensure you rock these sandals with aplomb.

Delicato Soft Metallic-Leather Loafers

You can’t go wrong with a good pair of loafers to really compliment your outfit with an elegant and refined look. The trouble is most loafers are notoriously difficult to break in and that’s enough to leave them forgotten in the bottom of the wardrobe after one agonising wear. But fear not! FitFlop have crafted a classy, modern and sleek loafer that literally feels like you’re wearing a sneaker. With a luxe butter-soft metallic nappa leather finish, you’re sure to be the toast of the town whether they’re paired with jeans or a more tailored item.

Lulu Adjustable-Buckle Metallic-Leather Toe-Post Sandals

FitFlop have also re-worked their bestselling Lulu sandals into something that offers more of a customisable fit by way of an elegant, brush-metal buckle and shimmering metallic leather strap. All of which comes attached to a practical and uber-comfortable midsole that’ll leave your feet feeling like they’re practically treading on clouds. Sound good?

