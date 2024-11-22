6 Black Friday offers to get your holiday shopping off to a great start

The biggest sale of the year is finally here. Black Friday marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, and there are some incredible savings to be had – even better than last Novembers.

This year, Black Friday falls on November 26. However, more and more retailers start their sales earlier, and some now run their discounts and deals through the whole weekend until Cyber Monday on December 2 and beyond.

So, whether you’ve been saving up for a big purchase, like that diamond engagement ring for under the tree, or you’re looking to treat your family and friends with extra special gifts this Christmas, we’ve found some of the top offers and discounts available…

Blue Nile

( Blue Nile )

Leading online jeweler Blue Nile specializes in high-quality customizable engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry with ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones that don’t cost the earth. Disrupting the market with their direct-to-consumer model so there are no traditional mark-ups, ensures their customers get the most competitive prices without compromising on quality.

Already offering such incredible value, you’d forgive Blue Nile for not taking part this Black Friday. But the good news is they are. And they’re doing so in unbelievable style, with a mammoth 50% off their jewelry between November 24 – 30.

It’s the ideal time to find the perfect ring for popping the ‘big’ question or finding that Christmas gift that shows a loved one how much you really care - a jewelry keepsake they can treasure always. The jewelry experts are always on standby to help you effortlessly create your own unique and personalised piece.

Shop now

Tinggly

( Tinggly )

One of the greatest gifts you can give anyone is an unforgettable experience, and you’ll find one suited to every family member or friend at Tinggly with their curated selection of over 100,000 experience boxes available in over 100 countries. From relaxing getaways to adrenaline-pumping activities, there’s a dream adventure that awaits and lifetime memories to be made.

You’ll find gift ideas for every budget, but now is the time to take advantage as Tinggly’s ultimate Christmas gifts have an unbeatable Black Friday discount. The joy-givers are offering a huge 33% off their bestselling experience gift boxes and hotel getaways from November 18 - December 3, so you can be the one to give them a unique gift they will never forget. Simply use the discount code PUBLISHER33 when prompted at checkout.

Shop now

Aspinal of London

( Aspinal of London )

Combining artisan craftsmanship with refined English elegance, Aspinal of London offer a collection of timeless and exquisite leather goods of the finest quality. With luxe bags, purses, wallets, accessories, diaries, and journals, you’ll find the perfect gift to put under the tree for family and friends: both young and old.

And whether they’ve been naughty or nice, there’s no excuse not to spoil a loved one, when there’s up to 20% off in their Black Friday sale. We’re sure a woman in your life would be thrilled to be on the receiving end of the Midi Mayfair Bag, spotted on countless A-listers, from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lopez. But there are some great gift ideas for notoriously hard-to-buy for men too, like this classic 8 Card Billfold Wallet that you can have personalised with initials like so many of the brands gifts.

Shop now

Oliver Cabell

( Oliver Cabell )

Black Friday is here, and if you’re in the market for luxury sneakers without the luxury price tag, Oliver Cabell’s Black Friday sale is offering up to 50% off.Known for their minimalist design, premium materials, and ethical craftsmanship, Oliver Cabell is offering impressive discounts on some of their most popular styles this year.

Whether you’re eyeing their signature low-top sneakers, classic suede loafers, or a sleek pair of leather boots, Oliver Cabell’s Black Friday deals are bound to have something for everyone.

Shop now

Stripe and Stare

( Stripe and Stare )

Sustainable underwear brand Stripe and Stare started their brand with a question: why are there no cool, ultra-comfortable briefs for women to wear every day? The female founders couldn’t understand why there was such a gap in the underwear market, so they decided to create them. Six years in the making, they’ve come up with panties that are super gentle on the skin, three times softer than cotton and just as breathable. What’s more, they come in bold colourways and playful prints with no frumpy designs in sight.

You’ll find them with up to 40% off this Black Friday, so you can feel the difference for yourself. The High Rise Knicker Four Pack is even discounted, even though they’re in this season’s must-have leopard print - ideal for putting a bit of roar back in your panty drawer. For a holiday gift, The Original Knicker Eight Pack with embroidered days of the week make a fun option, they come packaged with love in a gift box too, so you can wrap them up easily.

Shop now

Trashie

( Trashie )

Did you know that 85% of clothing ends up in landfill? Yes, even the clothes you donate! The problem is recycling innovation hasn’t kept up with today’s overconsumption, but here to offer a solution is Trashie with their bestselling product The Take Back Bag. A rewards program that ensures your unwanted clothes and textiles stay out of the trash – keeping 90% of collections out of landfill by finding it a new home or recycling it.

So, this Black Friday why not buy something to help the planet that you or a giftee can benefit from too. Simply purchase a bag for $15-$20, fill the bag with up to 15 lbs of clean clothing and textiles, scan the QR code on the bag to generate a free or low-cost shipping label and drop the bag off. You’ll then earn generous TrashieCash to spend on rewards for clothes, food, entertainment and more.

Shop now