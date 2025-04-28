Brilliant vacation ideas that are guaranteed to inspire

Nothing broadens the mind or makes the heart soar quite like travel.

Here’s a selection of exciting, handpicked vacation ideas that are certain to get your pulse racing—from unforgettable nature treks to historic tours around old Europe.

Discover German history and culture in the company of experts

( Old World Tours )

Want to learn about German culture and history from locals with real insight?

Join a boutique tour handcrafted for curious travelers who crave more than cliche sightseeing. Old World Tours’ immersive, small-group experiences are built for independent explorers, history buffs, and culture lovers who prize storytelling, substance, and real connections above all.

Led by a passionate team of experts, Old World Tours offers the depth of a private experience—with the camaraderie of fellow travelers who care just as much as you do.

In 2025, four meticulously researched itineraries bring Germany’s rich heritage to life: trace the dramatic legacy of King Ludwig II, uncover the pivotal events of the 20th century from the Third Reich to the Berlin Wall, delve into Bavaria’s beer culture, or savor the magical castles and rural wine culture.

Learn more

Escape to a floating paradise in secluded private lagoons in the Philippines

( Paolyn Houseboats )

Paolyn Houseboats is an eco-friendly oasis on the breathtaking Coron Island in Palawan, Philippines, situated in the ancestral domain of the Indigenous Tagbanua Tribe. Just a one hour flight from Manila and Cebu, Paolyn Houseboats is the island’s sole accommodation. This off-grid haven lies within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, showcasing stunning limestone formations, pristine beaches and vibrant marine life.

In private lagoons, eight luxurious floating houseboats offer unparalleled comfort and an intimate experience, featuring private decks, high-speed Starlink internet and air conditioning. Snorkel, kayak or paddleboard among coral reefs and diverse wildlife, explore farther attractions by private speedboat, or simply relax.

Paolyn Houseboats proudly supports the local Tagbanua tribe community through a multi-million-dollar water lease agreement and by providing training and sustainable employment opportunities to more than 300 local staff members, with salaries that significantly exceed industry averages.

Indulge in gourmet Italo-Filipino cuisine at the private houseboat restaurant and enjoy seamless service from airport arrival to departure.

Visit now

Explore the Azores with direct flights from Boston and New York

( Sao Miguel, SATA Group )

With more than 80 years of experience in passenger and cargo transport, the SATA Group is dedicated to spreading the Azorean spirit to new horizons by air.

And now it’s excited to announce direct flights from Boston and New York to the Azores—a beautiful destination by any measure, and the first archipelago in the world to be a certified sustainable tourism destination.

In addition, passengers are invited to book an extended stopover for up to seven days in the lush Azores and then head on to the great European cities of Milan, Paris, Barcelona, Bilbao, and Frankfurt. SATA is rooted in rigorous standards of quality, professionalism, punctuality, and hospitality.

Fly high in the present, with an eye on future horizons.

Book now

Experience the best of Africa on a bespoke safari

( Great Plains Conservation, Bushtracks )

Ever fantasized about going away on the ultimate safari trip? Bushtracks’ life-changing safaris are tailored to your style, schedule, and interests.

With conservation at the core of everything it does, Bushtracks design personalized itineraries and journeys that connect travelers to the truth of Africa’s wild beauty—the landscapes, the wildlife, and the cultures—while supporting and investing in the communities that call it home.

Thoughtfully curated and arranged, every Bushtracks safari is rooted in six generations of African heritage and more than 35 years of on-the-ground expertise.

More than just a trip, it’s a meaningful adventure that leaves a lasting impact on you, and the incredible land you visit.

Discover more

Encounter pure wonder at Sognefjord

( Visit Sognefjord )

Renowned as the ‘King of the Fjords’, Sognefjord is the longest and deepest fjord in Norway, offering unforgettable experiences like a Fjord Cruise on the UNESCO Nærøyfjord or a breathtaking ride on the Flåm Railway.

Be sure to pay a visit to the glorious UNESCO Urnes Stave Church, a masterpiece of wooden construction with timbers dating back to the 12th century. Norway’s Scenic Routes are ideal for road trips—you can feast on local dishes with a glacier view and explore the fascinating Norwegian Glacier Museum.

Reach Sognefjord via flights to Bergen from major US hubs (via United and Norwegian airlines) then hop on a Norled express boat directly into the fjord. Stay at historic gems like Kviknes Hotel in Balestrand or unique accommodations like The Raven’s Nest, Husum Hotel, or Lindstrøm Hotel. Take a journey through gastronomic wonders at Walaker Hotel or Skjolden Hotel, where local flavors shine.

Discover more

Get to know the real Cuba on a nine-day adventure

( Cuban Adventures )

Craving a culture trip that goes beyond the cliches? Cuban Adventures’ nine-day Cuban Life tour offers an immersive, legal way for US travelers to experience the island’s rich history, vibrant arts scene, and peerless spirit.

With 20 years of expertise and profound local ties, the small-group tours bring you into direct conversation with the people shaping modern Cuba—from tobacco farmers in Viñales to brilliant artists and musicians in Havana.

You’ll explore the cobbled streets of Trinidad, cruise in a vintage convertible, visit an eco-village in the mountains and dine in locally owned private-sector restaurants. It’s a journey built on authenticity, connection, and social impact—perfect for solo adventurers or anyone who feels like this fascinating, unique nation deserves a closer look.

US visitors can travel worry-free under the ‘Support for the Cuban People’ license—and save 10% with code SAVE10. Offer ends December 31.

Redeem now

Discover the Galápagos Islands with the natural experts

( Vaya Adventures )

Vaya Adventures is a boutique tour operator with over 20 years’ expertise in crafting tailor-made adventures.

The team have helped thousands of discerning travelers visit the archipelago that inspired Darwin’s theory of evolution—Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands.

Perhaps the world’s most significant and magnificent natural world heritage site, its glorious and dizzying array of wildlife must be seen to be believed.

Vaya’s founder is the President of the International Galápagos Tour Operators Association, and his team of expert Galápagos specialists proudly know every small ship, catamaran and yacht on offer in the region.

If you’re looking for personalized luxury, family or discounted cruises, with a company dedicated to protecting the fragile Galápagos ecosystem and improving opportunities for the people who live there.

Visit now

Stay inspired in Norway

( Thon Hotels )

Everybody deserves to experience Norway at least once in their lives.

Seek out the beauty of this glorious Scandinavian gem for yourself this summer with a luxurious stay at Thon Hotels.

Whether you’re cruising through the awe-inspiring fjords, hiking under the surreal beauty of the midnight sun, or immersing yourself in the atmospheres of cities like Oslo and Bergen, Thon Hotels puts you in the heart of the action.

With more than 80 hotels across Norway, you’ll relish the colorful modern rooms, generous breakfasts, and warm, welcoming service. Ideal for solo travelers, couples, and families alike, Thon Hotels offer the perfect base for a Norwegian summer packed with adventure, nature, and lifelong memories.

All with up to 20% off when you book direct at thonhotels.com. Offer ends 31 August 2025.

Book now

