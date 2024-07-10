Build your first website with the help of new AI tools from Squarespace

Building a website from scratch can be a time-consuming endeavor. With thousands of words of copywriting, layout and structure to consider, it can be daunting to start from square one.

But now with the introduction of generative AI tools, this process has thankfully been simplified. By using detailed prompts, revisions and edits, you can build a solid foundation so you can spend more time focusing on giving your new website that personal touch. When AI tools are used effectively, they are valuable timesavers, so learning how to appropriately implement them into your website’s design can streamline that process.

That’s why Squarespace has created a range of AI tools to help address those challenges that new website builders face, such as writing product descriptions, constructing an email marketing campaign or even designing the layout of your website at the first draft.

To learn how to use Squarespace’s AI tools effectively, keep reading the rest of the article below, or visit Squarespace to find out more.

How to build a website template using AI

Squarespace has a wide range of different website templates to fit your needs but there’s also a way to generate your own from the outset if you have a good idea of what you want your website to look like.

With Blueprint AI, you can make a series of step-by-step choices until they find the layout that’s right for them. Starting with a website name and a homepage you can select what components and services they need – such as a contact form, social feed or product page – before homing in on design elements such as color palettes and font choices.

( Squarespace )

As you start laying down the groundwork of your website, you will be provided a real time preview of what it will start to look like, so you can make quick amendments before being finalized. This system provides users with over 1.4 billion different potential design combinations to help make your new website really stand out.

Once you have built the template that works for you, it’s time to start populating it with content. Luckily, Squarespace has even more AI features to help you out with that.

How to write website copy using a text generator

One of the most apparent use cases for generative AI tools is copywriting which can be a useful way to lengthen or simplify website text, depending on your needs. By mimicking the writing styles of different authors, it can be used to build the authority of your voice or deconstruct complex ideas into more accessible language to reach a broader audience.

It may not be perfect every time though. Sometimes nuance is lost, or there may be factual errors in the copy that has been generated based on the information it was provided. A simple but effective way to limit this is by providing detailed prompts with clear instructions. This can be as easy as asking to hit key searches for SEO or providing a word count you’re hoping to reach.

These prompts can be iterative and help you build out your copy to an exemplary first draft. Then after some thorough fact-checking and edits, you can adapt your copy to give it a human touch and make it truly unique to your website.

With Squarespace AI, you have access to a range of different uses for your website, such as text blocks and inline image captions that can provide detailed information about your website. It can also be used to for quick turnaround campaigns, such as email marketing initiatives and even blog posts through the Squarespace mobile app.

Get started with Squarespace and experience the power of effortless web design and unparalleled customization using AI tools. Take your online presence to new heights with user-friendly tools and stunning templates.