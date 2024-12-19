Capture the imperfect moments with Polaroid this holiday season – and save up to 50%

It’s time to quit seeking perfection with every shot, as Polaroid invites photographers to capture the imperfect moments this holiday season – and save money too, with up to 50 per cent off the iconic instant camera and official accessories.

Whether it’s printing candid snaps of family, or gifting instant, beautifully imperfect photos to friends the moment they’re taken, Polaroid cameras have the power to share memories like no other.

For the 2024 holiday season Polaroid has cut its prices by up to 50 per cent, with savings available across a wide range of instant cameras, film, bundles, printers and other official Polaroid accessories.

A highlight of the online sale – which runs until 11:59pm EST on December 29 – is the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 Starter Set, which has had its price cut from $174.99 to $139.99. Perfect for instant photography beginners, this set includes everything you need to get started, from the iconic camera itself, to a lens filter kit, charge cable, wrist strap and an eight-photo pack of Color i-Type film.

Available in black, green and white, the Polaroid Now+ Generation 2 might look like a classic camera, but it’s packed with modern features. These include a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth for connecting to the Polaroid smartphone app – where you can adjust settings like aperture, or enable manual mode, a self-timer and experiment with light painting to give your photos a unique look. There’s even a double-exposure mode for giving your photos a surrealist look, and the app makes it easy to share your printed photos digitally on social media.

The camera works with both Polaroid i-Type and Polaroid 600 film, and has a standard lens (102.35mm; 40mm/35 equivalent) and close-up lens (94.96mm; 35mm/35 equivalent). The film has a development time of just 10 to 15 minutes and has an image size of 3.1 x 3.1 inches, printed onto a 4.2 x 3.5-inch white-frame border.

New Polaroid Members can save even more, with the Now+ Generation 2 Starter Set reduced by an extra 10 per cent to $126, if purchased within 30 days of signing up for a new membership. Members also get early access to special events and 30 per cent off all accessories throughout the year.

Other deals in the Polaroid holiday sale include $100 off the Polaroid I-2 Starter Set, with the pro-grade instant camera reduced to $529.99 (or $477 for new members), and over $140 off the Polaroid I-2 Gift Set, which is down to $499.99 (or $450 for members).

Shop Polaroid Now+ Generation 2

This holiday season sale has also cut the price of the Polaroid Go Generation 2 Gift Set, which includes the world’s smallest instant camera – available in four fun colors – plus a double pack of color film and a Polaroid album, all for just $89.99. That’s a saving of 23 per cent on the regular retail price. Bought on its own, the Polaroid Go Generation 2 is even cheaper, with its price cut from $79.99 to just $69.99 (or $63 for new members).

There’s also money off Polaroid accessories too, including a $10 saving on the Hi-Print 2x3 Generation 2 pocket printer, 50 per cent off the Polaroid Camera Strap, which is available in five bright colors, and 40 per cent off the Polaroid Go Wrist Strap. The Box Camera Bag is almost half price, at $18.99; it features an insulted film developing pocket, a shoulder strap, and is suitable for all i-Type and 600 Polaroid cameras.

Lastly, there’s 15 per cent off the Polaroid Now Generation 2 Travel Set, which has had its price cut to $129.99 for the holidays, and includes the iconic instant camera (available in five colors), plus an official bag with fleece lining and an eight-pack of instant 4.2x3.5-inch color film.

Buy now, and capture more beautifully real moments for less with Polaroid