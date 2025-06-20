Celebrate Independence Day with the best summer-ready offers to shop now

As fireworks light up the sky this Independence Day, they signal more than just a celebration – they ring in the season of gatherings, sunshine and lasting memories. The 4th of July brings communities together for outdoor fun, cookouts and the simple pleasures of summer living. Whether planning scenic road trips, refreshing your wardrobe or stocking up for your upcoming “Euro summer”, now’s your chance to embrace everything this vibrant time of year has to offer…with enthusiasm!

One thing we’ll be embracing? The abundance of exciting offers and sales that arrive in the lead up (and, often, days following) Independence Day. From must-have accessories to experiences that’ll elevate your warm weather itinerary, we’ve hand-picked some of the very best holiday deals to add extra sparkle to your festivities. Best of all, these savvy savings help keep more in your pocket, so you can enjoy the long weekend without compromise or worry.

ALLSAINTS: Effortlessly cool, unapologetically you

( AllSaints )

This Independence Day, let ALLSAINTS be your go-to for pieces that seamlessly blend ease and edge. Think breezy seersucker tops that flirt with the summer breeze, like the Penny top: lightweight with ruffled cuffs, perfect for those long, sun-soaked afternoons. For something a little more tailored (yet still playful), the Bonnie bodice and matching blazer offer a chic, strapless silhouette ideal for evening gatherings or rooftop celebrations. And don’t overlook the Charli trousers with their embroidered and scalloped cut, designed to flow effortlessly from day to night. With up to 50 per cent off during its End of Season Sale, now’s the time to refresh your fashion lineup without the financial guilt. Summer dressing just got a whole lot easier – and heaps more fun.

RV there yet? Make the journey count with RVshare

( RVshare )

There’s something magical about hitting the open road with nothing but a map, music and cooler full of snacks. Whether it’s a national park pit stop, a beachside retreat or chasing sunsets with friends, an RV lets you do summer your way. RVshare connects you with over 100,000 vehicles across the US – from luxe motorhomes to cute camper vans – and makes it easier than ever to tailor the trip to your vibe (and group size). With more than five million nights already booked through the platform, it’s clear that RV travel isn’t just a trend, but a tradition in the making. This Independence Day, enjoy $70 off RVshare bookings of $700+ with code ‘INDEPENDENT70’. The road is calling, and your one-of-a-kind getaway is just a few clicks away.

Jellycat: Knot your average accessory

( Jellycat )

This Independence Day, bring a little golden-brown glee to family festivities (beyond the ‘dogs on the grill) with Jellycat’s Amuseables Pretzel Bag Charm. Whether you’re clam-baking, picnic-hopping or just jazzing up your everyday tote, this smiling snack is a deliciously joyful companion. With high-quality detailing in the soft golden fur, stitched salt sprinkles, fine cord legs and gleaming silver clip, it brings a playful touch to everyday ensembles. Jellycat is all about sharing joy – and this charming character delivers it in loops. It’s a subtle nod to summer’s food-filled activities and a reminder that the little things (or pretzels) can bring the biggest smiles. Pop it on your bag and let your Amuseables tag along for every sun-soaked outing.

Heat up your summer rotation with MR PORTER

( MR PORTER )

When the sun’s out, your style should be on display, too. Thanks to MR PORTER’s summer shop, packed with elevated essentials for everything from beach clubs to rooftop evenings, it can be. Start with a luxe base layer like Acne Studios’ Exford T-shirt, with its artfully distressed collar and bold logo print – a subtle nod to vintage grunge. Pair it with tailored shorts or keep it relaxed poolside. On your feet? Go nautical with TOM FORD’s Robin boat shoes in supple Italian nubuck – a timeless take on preppy polish that transitions seamlessly from dock to dinner. Whether you’re vacation-bound or just dressing the part, MR PORTER has thoughtfully-selected men’s wardrobe staples to help you beat the heat (and the fashion stakes).

Magnanni: Sleek loafers made for smart summer moves

( Magnanni )

Nothing says effortless sophistication like a well-cut loafer, and Magnanni has perfected the formula. Crafted in Spain with lightweight construction, premium leathers and flexible soles, these are shoes that work just as hard as you do. The Monterey Braid Bit stands out with its plaited leather detail and full rubber sole – a refined update to the classic driving shoe that’s equally at home behind the wheel or under a linen suit. Prefer a more structured silhouette? The Diezma II pairs a textured upper with all-day cushioning for weddings, events or elevated evenings out. With online exclusives and a full range of sizes, it’s easy to find the right fit for every summer plan, be it a formal affair or a casual getaway. Slip in, stride out.

Step into summer with FitFlop’s most stylish sale yet

( FitFlop )

Whether you’re heading to the coast, strolling the boardwalk or dancing ‘til dusk, your summer plans deserve shoes that can keep up – without compromising on looks. Enter FitFlop’s Women’s Summer Sale, where you’ll find up to 40 per cent off sandals, slides and trainers designed for movement and made with flair. Take the GRACIE Cross Slides, for example: all raffia texture and laid-back charm, with hidden cushioning that feels like a secret. Or the GEN-FF Buckle Leather Slides, which reimagine the classic two-strap silhouette with bold soles and sleek metallic details. Every pair is engineered with FitFlop’s signature tech to support your stride from sunrise to starlight. Add in free returns and APMA-approved foot health creds, and you’ve got every reason to give your feet a treat. Just be quick, these savings won’t stick around.

