There's a moment in every parent's life when they're posed the question: "Can I walk to school alone?" It hits like a milestone and a mini panic attack all at once. They're growing up and, if you're honest, they're probably ready for a little more independence. But in a world full of what­ifs, letting go - even a little - can feel like a leap.

We're parenting in a time when safety and connection feel more entangled than ever. Smartphones seem like too much, but walkie-talkies certainly aren't enough. And while we want to raise confident, capable kids, we also want to know exactly where they are (and who they're talking to).

For too long, there simply hasn't been a good solution to that problem for parents. But in recent years, a new generation of tech has taken on the challenge of how to offer connection without the overload. We're talking modern devices designed intentionally for kids with companion parental controls that carve out a new space between so-called "dumb phones" and smartphones - and the Cosmo JrTrack 5 kids smartwatch ($149.99, Cosmotogether.com) is one of the industry's most thoughtful takes yet.

With COSMO, parents and kids get the perfect blend of basic connection along with simple but impressive features that deliver fun and safety all in one. It looks like a regular watch (and yes, they'll think it's "sigma"), but it's quietly built with families in mind. It offers real connection without internet rabbit holes or TikTok brain fog; just enough freedom for them and just enough oversight for you.

So how does it work? Let's just say it's not your average smartwatch.

Finding balance between freedom and peace of mind

Letting kids explore a bit more means parents juggle the excitement of growing independence with a healthy dose of worry. Smartphones can overwhelm with distractions and risks, while simple devices - like dumbphones - often don't feel enough. COSMO's JrTrack 5 finds the best balance we've seen yet. From real calling and messaging plus parent­ approved contacts, to surprisingly advanced precision GPS tracking and distraction-free lock modes, it finds the sweet spot for kids ages 6-12.

A standout feature on JrTrack 5 is the ability for parents to customize the device by selecting from additional app options, including Spotify and Spotify kids.

Next-gen safety with advanced precision GPS tracking and SafeZones

One of the JrTrack 5's biggest strengths is its best-in-class location tracking. While other kids wearables rely on standard chipset location tracking or bluetooth (like FindMy), JrTrack 5 breaks new ground with a state-of-the-art dedicated GPS chip that puts the power of over 100 GNSS satellite signals at parents’ fingertips.

It’s called HaloGPS and it delivers precision accuracy and faster location lock (up to 92% faster in fact!) for the peace of mind parents need. With HaloGPS, Parents can also turn on Active Tracking mode to monitor their child’s location in real time during transit or play. This feature stands out from other devices, allowing parents to see their chid’s real-time movement updated every few seconds on the map. It’s the kind of peace of mind that empowers real-world confidence.

Smarter messaging, more connection, more control

Connection is at the core of why many parents reach for a kids smartwatch, and JrTrack 5 delivers the best features here we've seen. With the JrTrack 5, kids can send and receive two-way messages with real SMS/MMS for sharing text, pictures, audio messages and even short videos. JrTrack 5 even supports group messaging as long as all contacts are on the child’s approved contact list.

JrTrack 5 also supports text message review so parents can view conversations on their child’s watch from the app for that extra layer of insight.

Take away the complexity of social media and internet browsing, and add ­ in the ability to pre-approve contacts so there's never any spam calls and every conversation can stay safe and straightforward. No wonder parents are saying "yes, please!"

Designed to withstand everyday life

Kids aren't gentle with their gear, but JrTrack 5 has you covered. With IP68 certification, it's resistant to water, dust, and dirt, and ready for splashy puddles, sprinklers, or playground rough-and-tumble. JrTrack 5 also has all-day battery life with standard use and cellular connection (something the Apple Watch can't even match). Plus, a front-facing camera lets kids snap photos or record short videos, adding a bit of fun without overcomplicating things.

Optional apps and parental controls including Spotify

This feature is a favorite of ours. Unlike other kids smartwatches, the JrTrack 5 is the only kids' device offering safe access to apps like Spotify Kids, as well as other options from simple games to kids news. It's fully parent-controlled via Cosmo’s App Station where parents can add or remove access and even set app-by-app time limits. That means children can enjoy their favorite tunes or other features without worrying parents about inappropriate content or ads. Just Sing 2 and Dance Monkey on repeat.

Focus Mode for distraction-free school times

The question of phones in schools has caused a lot of conversation of late. That’s why we love Cosmo’s take with the perfect balance of distraction-free connection that both educators and parents can love. With JrTrack 5, parents have access to flexible Focus Modes to enable full or partial lock settings to keep kids focused on the moment while ensuring they stay safe. While in Focus Mode, kids can still trigger SOS alerts, ensuring safety is always just a tap away.

Best-in-class safety features built for peace of mind

Maybe the most reassuring features of the JrTrack 5 are the SOS alert and emergency calling features. If a child ever feels unsafe or needs urgent help, activating SOS immediately sends an alert to guardians; the watch also has the ability for parents to enable optional 911 calling when kids are ready. It's a direct line for emergencies and starts putting safety in their hands as they age up.

Flexible plans, seamless setup, smart coverage

Last but not least, reliable connection matters when it comes to connection for kids. JrTrack stands out with its flexible 4G LTE nationwide network allowing connection across multiple carrier towers, as well as calling coverage across the US, Canada, and Mexico. That's right, no need to mess with your existing carrier plan, setup is simple and stand-alone Cosmo Mobile plans are reasonably priced for families with flexible monthly plans or extra savings with prepaid plans.

Whether your child is just starting elementary school or heading toward middle school, this smartwatch stands above the rest as the go-to option for step-by-step connection, safety, and confidence.

