Craft your perfect email marketing campaign using Squarespace tools

Finding new users to engage with your website is one way to measure early success, but it’s also important to maintain those connections as you begin to scale. One useful tool in any business owner’s toolkit is email marketing, which can be an effective way to convert those early clicks into loyal customers.

It’s also an easy way to raise your brand awareness, but to give you valuable insights into your customers’ behaviour as well – so it’s worth spending the time to make your email marketing campaigns as effective as possible.

That’s why Squarespace has options to make crafting the perfect email marketing campaign for your site as simple as possible, while still retaining the look and feel that drove users to your website in the first place.

You can find out more about email marketing on Squarespace’s website but for some useful tips on how to craft your own, keep reading below to find out more.

How to design a successful email marketing campaign

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to email marketing, simply because your marketing needs are unique to your business – so how do you start building an effective strategy?

First of all, consider why your audience is visiting your site in the first place. This can determine what sort of messaging you want to take into consideration when corresponding with your customers. If you’re looking to reach a new audience, then think about what success would look like for your email marketing campaign. It could be raising awareness of a time-limited sale or sharing regular weekly updates with your most loyal visitors and building a list of subscribers, for example.

You should also consider how wide your email campaign should be going. If you’re looking to reach a mass audience, then designing a template with broad appeal may be different than targeting a specific segment of your intended audience.

It’s also worth considering basic email etiquette as well. Email marketing requires audiences to opt-in to communications, so respecting their inbox and not sharing updates too frequently is an easy way to ensure their continued following.

Once you have understood the basics of email marketing, your target audience and your goals, it’s time to start thinking about the layout, content and design of your emails. With Squarespace, there are plenty of templates to choose from that can be easily adjusted to fit the look, branding and products with the click of a button. There’s even an option to add discount codes to help entice would-be shoppers.

How to build a mailing list

Once you have understood the strategy and implementation of your marketing campaign, it’s time to begin compiling a list of recipients. These mailing lists consist of people who have opted in to receiving updates from your business so they can take time to compile but as they are already engaged with your website, they will be more receptive to hearing more from you.

Email addresses can be gathered in-person, such as at events or in-store, or online. Offering incentives for signups, such as discount codes or promotions, is also a simple way to encourage people to share their contact information with you.

With Squarespace, you can easily turn site visitors into a dedicated subscriber base, collecting unlimited subscribers on all email campaigns plans so you can start assembling your mailing lists with ease.

With integrated analytics, you can also quickly analyse performance metrics and other useful audience data in real-time, while the campaign is still live. You can even build and save different audience segments, to send custom targeted email campaigns as well.

