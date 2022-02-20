US former President Donald Trump has scheduled the release date of his new social media platform to coincide with Presidents’ Day, reports suggest.

Posts from an executive on a test version of Truth Social suggest the app - which underwent its beta testing phase this week - will be made available for public use on Monday.

According to the listing for Truth Social in the Apple App Store, the app’s release is “expected February 21, 2022.”

This was echoed during a late night Q&A session on Friday shared on the test version of the app, after a verified account for the platform’s chief product officer, with the handle Billy B., posted: “We’re currently set for release in the Apple App store for Monday 21 February.”

It comes after the ex-president’s son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr, shared a screenshot from the site featuring his father promoting its anticipated release.

The text within the image accompanying the tweet reads: “BREAKING: This was Donald Trump’s first post on ‘Truth Social.’” Below the text is reportedly a screenshot of the Truth Social app showing a post from Mr Trump that reads “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

Truth Social’s release will mark the former leader’s return to social media after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on 6 January last year.

Come October, Mr Trump announced he was launching the network to “stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech.”

Truth Social will be launched under Trump Media & Technology Group, headed up by former dairy farmer turned Republican representative Devin Nunes.

It comes after the former president’s blog - launched as a space to share his thoughts after being removed from other social media sites - was permanently shut down in June last year.

“From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” was wiped from Mr Trump’s website after going live less than a month earlier.

It “will not be returning,” his close aide Jason Miller told CNBC.