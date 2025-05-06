Elevate your escape with these high-end travel tips

Wherever you’re headed next, make it extraordinary. These handpicked experiences blend style, substance and that all-important sense of discovery.

Celebrate meaningful occasions at a historic hotel

( Tsindali-Estates )

In Georgia’s lush Kakheti region, Tsinandali Estate, A Radisson Collection Hotel offers an unforgettable setting for life’s celebrations.

Once home to Prince Alexander Chavchavadze, this hotel blends historic charm with modern elegance—featuring interiors designed by lighting icon Ingo Maurer. Explore vineyards before taking a dip in the hotel’s rooftop infinity pool overlooking the Caucasus Mountains and enjoy treatments at the spa.

Designed by Spanish designers Christina Gabas and Damian Figueras, its 124 rooms and suites are inspired by the seasons, giving the rooms a sophisticated yet cozy feel.

A year-round destination, it hosts spectacular weddings, anniversaries and cultural events, including the prestigious Grand Jury du Vin wine symposium every fall.

It has even welcomed the Berlin Philharmonic’s Europakonzert, solidifying its global cultural status. Whether you’re toasting a milestone or exploring centuries of heritage, Tsinandali Estate, A Radisson Collection Hotel invites you to experience, relax, celebrate and take in unparalleled views—all in one breathtaking setting.

Stay stylishly stress-free in the Swiss Alps

( LAAX Rocks Resort )

If your family vacation vision is all about clean lines, crisp air and zero hassle, rocksresort in LAAX totally hits the mark.

Set in a modern Alpine village at 3,600ft, this design-forward escape swaps cookie-cutter chalets for sleek, stylish and modern stone-clad apartments, with cafes, restaurants, concept stores and a freestyle park that let kids roam and grown-ups breathe.

The Family Deal of rocksresort wraps up the best of the region: lift passes for hiking and biking, entrance to turquoise Lake Cauma, the world’s longest treetop walk (complete with gnarly spiral slide) and even childcare when you need a little adult escapism. LAAX brings laid-back energy with sustainability baked in—it’s cool, conscious and quietly luxurious.

Discover the hidden magic of Grand Cayman

( Cayman Villas )

Few destinations offer a better escape than the sun-drenched shores of the Cayman Islands. From December through spring, the island provides clear blue skies, calm turquoise waters, and soft white-sand beaches—an ideal setting for relaxation, adventure, and lasting memories.

Cayman Villas presents a carefully curated selection of private villas and condos, each designed to enhance the guest experience with luxurious comfort, exceptional privacy, and panoramic ocean views. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs, enjoying world renowned local and international cuisine, or unwinding beside a private beachfront pool, each moment offers a sense of tranquillity and indulgence.

Well-suited for romantic retreats, family holidays, or group getaways, Cayman Villas serves as a premier gateway to the Caribbean.

More information and booking details are available at caymanvillas.com.

Chase glaciers, geysers and golden-hour magic in Iceland

( Arctic Adventures )

Whether it’s your first time in Iceland or your fifth, there’s always so much more to uncover.

Arctic Adventures has been guiding travelers through the island’s most awe-inspiring landscapes for over 40 years, with expert-led multi-day tours designed for those who want more than just a highlights reel to show for their Icelandic trip.

Think whale-watching, glacier hikes and geothermal dips, plus handpicked rural stays, intimate group sizes and departures that are helpfully spaced year-round.

From the world famous — and rather photogenic — Golden Circle to more off-the-beaten-track gems, these tours strike the perfect balance of luxury, adventure and local insight. Great for families (kids over six are more than welcome) or anyone craving a bucket-list trip with something of a bespoke twist.

Use code EXPLOREICELAND10 for 10% off your multi-day tour at adventures.is. Offer ends June 30, 2025.

Sail, cycle and sing your way through the Greek islands

( Boat Bike Tours )

Follow the sunkissed trail of Mamma Mia! on an unforgettable eight-day island-hopping cruise, Greece: Mamma Mia Islands plus, which blends gentle e-bike rides, crystal-clear swims and cozy yacht living.

Part of Boat Bike Tours’ Islandhopping Plus program, this small-group adventure takes in Skopelos, Alonissos and other hidden gems of the Sporades — the very landscapes where the beloved movie was filmed.

Expect pine-scented hillsides, cerulean seas and sunset toasts in traditional tavernas. Daily bike rides are relaxed and scenic, with e-bike options to make things even simpler, and there’s also plenty of time to dive straight off deck into the Aegean.

Enjoy daily breakfasts on board your motor yacht, as well as delicious meals and the gentle rhythm of slow travel at sea.

Say thank you for the music with code MAMMA50, giving you $50 off per person at boatbiketours.com

Sip smarter on your next summer escape

( SENTIA Spirits )

Whether it’s beachfront barbecues or golden-hour gatherings, it’s increasingly clear that not every great travel memory needs alcohol. That’s where a new kind of drink comes in.

Enter SENTIA Spirits — a pioneering functional drinks company designed to enhance mood, boost sociability and help you stay fully present.

Developed by leading neuroscientist Professor David Nutt, these award-winning blends use cutting-edge science and botanical ingredients to support your brain’s natural GABA system, bringing calm, clarity and connection, wherever you roam.

Start your day with an energizing pre-surf GABA Black pour, savor vibrant GABA Gold at a long picnic lunch or wind down with a mellow GABA Red after dark.

Whether paired with tonic, kombucha or your favorite soda, each sip helps support your wellbeing — without compromising on flavor. Or vibes.

Experience Barcelona through a luxury hotel

( Nobu Hotel Barcelona )

As the Catalan capital warms up for spring, why not head over to Barcelona to soak up the sun?

Nobu Hotel Barcelona invites you to immerse yourself in this luxurious, dynamic hub of art, culture and nightlife. The hotel features a swimming pool, a dedicated fitness center and a spa.

With sun-soaked days, stylish rooms and world-class dining at Nobu Restaurant, you’ll be tempted to stay forever. Plus, enjoy breathtaking 360-degree views of Barcelona from the city’s highest rooftop pool.

With the hotel’s ‘Stay Longer’ offer, you can extend your stay with a discounted room rate and free cancellation, giving you even more time to explore the winding streets and gothic architecture of this dynamic city.

Enjoy up to 20% off your room rate and learn more about the ‘Stay Longer’ offer at nobuhotels.com. Offer ends 30 June 2025.

Discover crystal-infused footwear designed to help you feel grounded

( ROKHZ )

ROKHZ isn’t just footwear—it’s a statement.

Inspired by ancient grounding practices and elevated with modern design, these handcrafted sandals are made to help you feel connected, confident and effortlessly stylish.

Each pair features artisan-set crystals and copper elements, combining comfort with a subtle sense of balance. Whether you’re navigating the city or taking a mindful moment, ROKHZ moves with you—because grounding should look as good as it feels.

Think of them as wearable jewelry for your feet: bold, beautiful and built to last.

Enjoy 20% off your first order at rokhz.com with code ROKHZIUS20. Offer valid until 30 June 2025

Discover a tranquil Mediterranean island retreat

( Son-San-Jordi )

Tucked away in the charming town of Pollença, on the Spanish island of Majorca, Son Sant Jordi is boutique hotel, open year-round, offering a peaceful escape steeped in history.

Set within meticulously restored 17th-century townhouses, the hotel features 18 unique rooms that blend rustic Majorcan style with modern comfort. Guests can unwind in a serene garden, take a refreshing dip in the pool or indulge in a massage.

With excellent service, a range of treatments in the special wellbeing package, and bespoke courtesy airport transfers, everything here is taken care of for you.

Mornings begin with a fresh, locally inspired breakfast on the terrace, while evenings offer the flavors of traditional Majorcan cuisine.

Just steps from the main square and the iconic Calvari Steps, the hotel is ideally located for exploring the old town. Perfect for couples or solo travelers, this hidden gem offers a warm, authentic stay in one of Majorca’s prettiest settings.

Unwind in a historic castle in northern Italy

( Castel Hörtenberg )

Discover Castel Hörtenberg, a Renaissance castle turned five-star retreat in Bolzano, one of northern Italy’s most charming and underrated cities.

Just a short walk from the central square of Piazza Walther, this meticulously restored estate offers timeless elegance with modern comfort.

Guests enjoy lush gardens, an inviting outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art wellness area and a fully equipped fitness center, all designed for complete relaxation.

Culinary experiences shine with Ristorante Le Segrete’s sophisticated, locally inspired menu, and Bar Le Meridiane, now open on the castle’s beautiful terrace, offering the perfect setting for stylish cocktails and leisurely moments.

