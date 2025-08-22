Enjoy the evolution of image generation with Adobe Firefly AI

Adobe Firefly uses the latest generative AI technology to help creatives come up with engaging content, wherever they may be.

Creators on the go can explore ideas and source inspiration to generate and edit images and videos from any location using AI. The new Firefly mobile app lets you work on anything from video backgrounds and website hero images to engaging memes, presentations, posters, social media content and much more.

How Adobe Firefly generates images, video and more

( Adobe )

Adobe Firefly just requires a prompt to begin. This can be as detailed or as simple as you like, then results can be iterated with tweaks and adjustments as Firefly produces different variations. You can continue to amend your results until you’ve created something that’s exactly what you initially imagined.

The app uses the same technology underlying many of the most powerful features found in Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Lightroom while it also offers the choice of utilising state-of-the-art AI models developed by Adobe’s partners, including OpenAI.

Anything developed using Firefly is also automatically synced with your Creative Cloud account, meaning it’s straightforward to move between your phone, web app and desktop app for enhanced creative flexibility.

Content creation features

( Adobe )

With Adobe Firefly, content creators now have creative control to collaborate on concepts and produce them.

Creators can generate images and videos from anywhere using text prompts (including text to image and text to video), transform images into videos, add or remove unwanted objects from their work (known as Generative Fill) and extend the size of an image while filling in new areas with AI-generated content.

Creators can generate an image in the style of an uploaded reference image using the Style Reference and Structure Reference features, edit assets by expanding images and using a brush to remove objects or paint in new ones. Different variations can be made by mixing and matching models and transforming generated images into a video - all within the Firefly mobile app.

Alongside the flexibility to explore a range of aesthetics, style and media types, additional benefits include:

Reach a global audience

Adobe’s Firefly makes it easier to access a global market by offering creatives the ability to translate clips, then make any voice sound like a native speaker through maintaining the same tone and cadence for more than 20 languages. Not only does this save time when creating content but means recordings can also be dubbed for audiences in Germany, Italy, China and more.

Collaborate with creative teams

Firefly Boards, available in public beta on the web, can transform how creative teams ideate and collaborate on concepts with the addition of video to its AI-first moodboarding surface.

This helps creative professionals collaboratively explore and iterate across media types with AI-powered video and image editing.

Commercially secure

Whether you’re working for a large company, or starting a side hustle, you’ll want to avoid any copyright issues when commercially using images. You need to ensure that an image or video has the appropriate legal permission or is in the public domain. To ensure transparency and protect creators’ rights, Firefly automatically attaches Content Credentials to AI-generated content, clearly indicating whether Adobe Firefly models or partner models were used.

Learn more about Adobe’s code of ethics

Firefly mobile is available on iOS and Android today in the App Store and Google Play Store. Firefly Boards is available in beta on the Firefly web app. The Firefly web and mobile apps and all its latest features are available as a standalone app, or as part of the Creative Cloud Pro plan.

Start for free or buy a Firefly plan to create video, audio, images, and vector graphics today.