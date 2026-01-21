Exciting adventures for 2026

These standout stays and experiences offer more than just a getaway, they allow travelers to slow down and travel with intention in 2026.

Stay in a luxury Puglian villa with concierge service

( Puglia Paradise )

Discover Italy’s sunlit south through a carefully selected collection of private villas and traditional trulli in Puglia, each with its own pool and a strong sense of place. Set among olive groves, countryside and coast, these homes are designed for travelers who value space, comfort and privacy, and who appreciate the slower rhythm of southern Italian life.

Every stay is gently supported by a dedicated Guest Angel — a local person who knows the villa and the area well and remains your point of reference from the moment your booking is confirmed. They share thoughtful suggestions and quietly take care of details, whether that means arranging a private cook, a transfer from the airport, a boat day along the coast or simply recommending a restaurant locals love. The result is a stay that feels easy and personal, shaped by warm hospitality and genuine local connection.

Exclusive for Independent readers: enjoy a complimentary pre-booking consultation at Pugliaparadise.com

Get a taste of luxury living in the Cayman Islands

( Cayman Villas )

Wake up to gentle ocean breezes and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Caribbean with a stay in a rental villa by Cayman Villas. This specially selected collection of beachfront and sea-view villas and condos offers a dreamy mix of space and understated elegance. Each property features modern comforts, private pools, sun-trap terraces and chic interiors designed for relaxing and entertaining.

Guests can enjoy long, leisurely breakfasts overlooking the sea, afternoons by the pool and sunset evenings with pastel pink skies as a backdrop. Ideal for a memory-making family getaway or a hedonistic romantic escape, the company’s collection provides thoughtful touches and personalized service to help make every stay incredible. Enhance your vacation by making use of Cayman Villas’ concierge service to personalize your stay and allow the experts to book exciting activities, plan tours and make fine-dining reservations.

Find out more at Caymanvillas.com

Experience wild luxury in Ecuador’s Amazon

( Napo Wildlife Center )

Deep within Ecuador’s Yasuní National Park, one of the most biodiverse places on Earth, Napo Wildlife Center offers an extraordinary Amazon experience that balances conservation and sustainability with a little luxury. This exclusive eco-lodge is entirely owned and operated by the Kichwa Añangu community, whose stewardship has protected this pristine rainforest for generations.

Guests can explore mirror-calm lagoons by canoe, watch macaws and parrots gather at clay licks and rise above the canopy on a 131-foot observation towers as the jungle comes alive at dawn. Guided forest walks, night excursions and cultural encounters with local tribes unveiling life in the Amazon, while elegant lagoon-facing suites and refined Amazonian dining provide a sense of quiet luxury. Every stay directly supports education, healthcare and environmental protection in the region, making this a journey that feels both immersive and meaningful.

Book your stay at Napowildlifecenter.com

Stay in contemporary luxury in a medieval capital

( The Julius )

In the heart of the Czech Republic capital, Prague, just steps from the storied Old Town, The Julius Prague offers a contemporary take on European elegance. The five-star hotel is a refined retreat, thoughtfully crafted with calming tones and clean contemporary lines, creating a sense of quiet sophistication.

Spacious rooms and suites with a fully equipped kitchen are designed for comfort, while amenities include secure underground parking, a well-equipped fitness center and dining in style at Brasserie The Julius, where classic flavors are given modern flair. With roots in the 160-year-old Julius Meinl legacy, The Julius Prague carries a tradition of impeccable service and hospitality. Ideal for travelers seeking a meaningful stay in one of Europe’s most enchanting capitals.

Book your stay at Thejulius.eu

Live like a local in Miami

( Palermo Home Rentals )

Palermo Home Rentals offers a more personal way to stay in Miami, with design-forward apartments that prioritize comfort, privacy and thoughtful detail. The family-led boutique hospitality brand curates a small collection of premium residences in Brickell & Downtown Miami, including newly operated homes at Miami World Center, one of the city’s most dynamic districts.

Each apartment is fully equipped for short or extended stays, combining hotel-level ease with the freedom of a private home. What sets Palermo apart is its human-centered approach: thoughtful pre-arrival touches, insider recommendations and attentive service shaped by real local knowledge. The result is a stay that feels intentional, welcoming and distinctly Miami — ideal for travelers visiting the city for work, leisure or longer stays.

Visit Palermohomerentals.guestybookings.com and enjoy 20 percent off your Miami stay with code ‘NEWYEAR’ for bookings made by 31 March 2026.

Indulge in a luxury hotel romance package

( SoHo Hotel Toronto )

For couples seeking an indulgent city escape, Toronto’s latest romantic offering pairs two icons of refined hospitality. Global luxury spa brand Aire Ancient Baths has opened its doors in Toronto, joining forces with neighboring five-star boutique SoHo Hotel Toronto to create a beautifully curated couples’ experience.

Your stay begins in an elegant hotel room where soft candlelight, chilled sparkling wine and a serene marble bathroom set the tone. From here, guests cross to Aire’s candlelit sanctuary, inspired by ancient bathing traditions. Within the calm of its stone walls, couples drift between warm and cool pools, unwind in steam and salt baths, and escape the winter cold together in hushed, atmospheric surroundings. Thoughtfully designed and effortlessly intimate, this package offers a restorative way to experience Toronto on a relaxing getaway for two.

Find out more at Sohohoteltoronto.com

Escape to Thailand’s lesser explored south

( Pimalai Resort and Spa )

Hidden on the unspoiled shores of Koh Lanta’s Kantiang Bay, Pimalai Resort and Spa offers a vision of Thailand that feels quietly extraordinary. Set along 2,953 feet of soft sand and surrounded by more than 100 acres of protected rainforest, this stylish retreat invites guests to fully unwind.

Days unfold at an unhurried pace, exploring crystal-clear marine parks such as Koh Haa and Koh Rok by private speedboat or spent drifting between ocean dips and the jungle-set Pimalai Spa and evenings sampling fresh seafood inspired by local traditions. Beyond the resort, mangrove cruises and visits to Lanta Old Town give a sense of the island’s cultural character, while complimentary fitness classes and beach activities balance restoration with gentle activity. It’s an immersive escape where nature, wellbeing and authentic Thai hospitality take center stage.

Book now and save 35 percent on stays between 10 April to 30 June and 1 to 30 September 2026 at Pimalai.com. Valid until 28 February 2026.

Settle in for a calm a luxurious Alpine stay

( Hotel Spitzhorn )

Just outside Gstaad, Hotel Spitzhorn offers a calmer take on Alpine hospitality, one shaped by warmth and genuine ease rather than show. The mood is relaxed from the outset, with service that feels personal and unforced, and interiors that favor natural materials, soft textures and wide mountain views over decorative excess.

Guest rooms are quietly elegant and designed for comfort, inviting unhurried mornings and relaxed evenings. The stylish wellness area, complete with an indoor pool, sauna and steam room, is the perfect setting to slow down in after time outdoors. In the restaurant, seasonal dishes rooted in regional traditions are served in an atmosphere that’s welcoming and unpretentious, with a terrace that draws guests back throughout the day to watch the mountain views change with the light. Hotel Spitzhorn suits travelers who value authentic stays, rejuvenation and the understated pleasures of Alpine living.

Book your stay at Hotelspitzhorn.ch

Design European journeys with expert support

( Europe Express )

Travel advisors seeking fresh inspiration for the year ahead can turn to a specialist that focuses entirely on Europe. Working exclusively with advisors, this travel partner creates custom journeys shaped around how clients travel and what matters most to them. Three distinct travel styles support different needs: tailor-made Custom Fit itineraries, intended to create immersive European voyages tailored to clients’ styles and budgets; Private Group travel where logistics and coordination are handled end-to-end; and Elevated Journeys, a premium opportunity that offers white-glove service, rare access and thoughtful details to clients seeking something more luxurious.

Backed by more than 35 years of local knowledge and trusted on-the-ground relationships, the focus is on seamless planning and memorable experiences without added complexity. It’s a flexible approach that allows advisors to deliver trips that feel personal, well-paced and confidently delivered.

Learn more at Europeexpress.com

Experience Iceland’s Northern Lights and volcanic landscapes

( Northern Light Inn )

Set amid the raw beauty of Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula, Northern Light Inn offers a calm, family-run retreat where warmth and authenticity define the experience. Designed to feel like a welcoming Icelandic home, the hotel pairs relaxed interiors with a setting shaped by lava fields, geothermal activity and dramatic coastal scenery within a Unesco Global Geopark.

From September through March, guests may get the chance to watch the Aurora Borealis ripple across the dark skies directly above the inn, a highlight that turns each evening into something extraordinary. By day, the surrounding landscape invites hiking, bird-watching and active exploration, while the iconic Blue Lagoon lies just a short way away. Conveniently located near Keflavík International Airport, Northern Light Inn is an ideal base for adventurous travelers keen to unveil Iceland’s rugged beauty.

Book now at Nli.is with code ‘NLI2026’ for 25 percent off stays in January to May 2026. Offer valid until 31 May 2026

