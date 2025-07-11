It's back for another round this summer, captivating beauty lovers worldwide for a limited time only (11th -16th July). Charlotte Tilbury's Mystery Box is predicted to sell out again, for the seventh consecutive year. (New to this year, plus at lower price point, now just $61, RRP: $123). This year you can choose between a Cheeky Pink or a Pretty Pink Box . The Independent has the inside scoop to one of the products thats inside this Mystery Box, read on to find out more.

Why should you get Charlotte Tilbury’s Mystery Box this summer? To begin with, it offers incredible value with up to 50% off the iconic beauty products inside, it’s an unbeatable way to stock up on your cult favourites or discover new gems without breaking the bank. Each box is carefully curated to deliver the ultimate summer glam essentials. The only catch, these boxes have historically flown off the shelves, so you need to act fast as they will sell out.

Don’t miss your chance to seize this exclusive opportunity to elevate your daily makeup routine while enjoying huge savings! Charlotte Tilbury’s Mystery Box goes live on July 11th , with the product selling out within days last year!

We are lucky enough that Charlotte Tilbury has given The Independent an exclusive look inside at one of the 4 products inside (3 full-sized - 1 travel size). Drum roll please.

( Charlotte Tilbury )

The Hollywood Blush Glow Glide Palettes will be one of the products inside the mystery box. These glow-giving palettes are designed to elevate your summer makeup game with their luminous, buildable shades. They are a go to must-have travel companions for achieving that signature Charlotte Tilbury glow.

The Hollywood Blush Glow Glide Palettes arrive in two variants: Deep Tan and Fair Medium to suit all skin tones. Each palette features a carefully curated combination of blush and highlighter shades, crafted to suit a range of skin tones while ensuring a radiant, lit-from-within finish. Whether you’re after a shimmering bronze glow or a soft, rosy flush, these palettes deliver in both pigment and luminosity.

The new palettes range is part of Charlotte Tilbury's ongoing commitment to deliver effortless glamour. Inspired by Hollywood’s golden era, the palettes echo the brand's signature blend of vintage elegance and contemporary beauty, allowing wearers to craft both natural daytime looks and glamorous evening styles with ease.

The Deep Tan palette is perfect for those with richer skin tones or for creating a sun-kissed, bronzed look. It pairs warm, caramel hues with a luminous highlighter, building that enviable Hollywood glow. Meanwhile, the Fair Medium palette offers softer, pinkier tones ideal for fair to medium complexions, with delicate blush shades and a radiant highlighter to add a glow that’s playful yet sophisticated.

( Charlotte Tillbury )

Charlotte Tilbury’s aesthetic has always been about empowering beauty through effortless elegance, and whether you are treating yourself to The Mystery Box or giving it as a gift you can be confident that you are in for a treat.