Experience an unforgettable Labor Day weekend with Groupon

Are you looking for ways to stretch your money while still ensuring quality with products and experiences? Groupon has you covered. What started back in 2008 in Chicago as a site for snagging local deals has grown into a full-on marketplace for experiences, services and products. Whether you're down for trying a new restaurant, are looking to book a weekend activity or pick up a restock of everyday essentials, you can often save up to 70 percent on your basket at Groupon.

Getting started

Once you’ve signed up for your free Groupon account, you just need to select your chosen region by entering your zip code, neighborhood or city, or you can opt to set your search to your current location. Luckily, these can be changed whenever you need, so if you're looking for deals further afield, it's no bother. Depending on your location, you'll find a selection of fantastic trending deals – which may include drivable destinations, Groupon days, and family-friendly days out. Some of the deals that you come across will even include an additional discount when you apply a displayed discount code. Score.

By selecting your local area, you'll be shown the best possible deals on things to do, activities, beauty experiences, travel, and so much more.

Refresh your look with deals on haircuts, highlights, mani-pedis and more

Get your tootsies beach ready or try out a new hairdo with a visit to a local salon sourced on Groupon. Who knows, you may even stumble across a salon or therapist that you’re familiar with or find somewhere entirely new that becomes your favorite place to go.

Groupon will cleverly tell you just how much you'll be saving on your purchase – no tricks here. Plus, you'll get a star rating review, and more often than not, an additional discount code that brings the price down even further.

Labor Day weekend is better with deals – book now for savings on local things to do

Groupon certainly knows how to celebrate a holiday, and Labor Day is no different. Good times are ahead with great prices at Groupon, that includes deals on resorts, water parks, family activities and last-minute adventures, which are perfect for celebrating the long weekend with loved ones.

When you use the discount code "CELEBR8", you’ll also benefit from an additional saving on your Labor Day experience at Groupon, which makes booking a weekend of fun with the family a no-brainer.

Get the lowdown on gifting

It can be really tricky to know what to buy for a friend or family member when their birthday swings around all too soon, again, and it’s just as easy to get tired of buying bottles of grocery store wine and mediocre chocs. Well, if you’re tired of searching to no avail, check out Groupon’s gifts section, which allows you to shop for everyone – the grandparent who has everything, the hard-to-read-in-law, the quirky cousin, the aspiring influencer, and everyone in between.

You can also select from popular categories, which include graduation, for pets, for kids, for couples, and so many more. There's a huge selection of experiences on offer, including a pop-up picnic at your chosen venue, the ultimate spa experience and an architecture boat tour. Plus, you can buy a range of tangible gifts at Groupon, which include personalized photo albums and canvas prints, flowers and gift cards.