Unlock your financial potential with Intuit QuickBooks’ new AI Agents

For small and growing businesses looking to streamline their bookkeeping, accountancy and payment processes, Intuit QuickBooks has been an authority for over 40 years.

Intuit QuickBooks offers its users simplified payment solutions as part of its product suite including Tap to Pay, for easy in-person payments. Now, they are introducing even more powerful tools to help their customers.

Now Intuit QuickBooks is introducing a new layer of consultation to its platform, with the help of AI Agents. Intuit QuickBooks’ new AI agents will help businesses of all stages scale and grow as their team of dedicated workers assist with many financial aspects of business, no matter how big or small.

When AI agents can't answer tough questions, Intuit's human experts step in to provide assistance, all ready to make sure businesses are staying compliant and moving forward.

To celebrate the launch of these new AI assistants, Intuit QuickBooks is offering new customers a special discount on its QuickBooks Online subscriptions – a huge 50 percent off for the first three months, but only for a limited time.

If you want to find out how to get this deal before it ends, visit Intuit QuickBooks’ website to find out more, or if you want to read more about Intuit QuickBooks’ AI agents, keep reading below.

Accounting Agent

As part of Intuit QuickBooks’ new AI offering, the Accounting Agent is designed to help deliver cleaner, more accurate books through a number of means.

Automatic categorisation means that all business transactions can be categorised specifically to the needs of business owners and accountants. This also makes it simpler for data retrieval and reference when they most need it.

The Accounting Agent can also reconcile books against existing sources for verification, making sure that all records are up to scratch. If they aren’t, it can also detect anomalies and alert users to them, helping to reduce time wasted and unnecessary stress when working through reams of data.

Payments Agent

The Payments Agent is more than a simple tool to manage invoices (although, it does do that too). It’s designed to speed-up cash flow, thanks to tailored acceleration strategies for optimisation and growth.

According to Intuit QuickBooks, this has led to businesses getting paid, on average, five days faster than usual. This is thanks to outstanding invoice notifications and AI-drafted invoice reminders. The Payments Agent is also capable of predicting late payments to ensure senders are reminded in good time when monies are due.

Finance Agent

Financial management is more than just sensible cash flow practices, of course, which is why Intuit QuickBooks’ Finance Agent can provide business owners of mid-market size with a comprehensive overview on performance.

The Finance Agent can provide robust reporting, KPI analysis, as well as scenario planning based on existing performance. It can even forecast based on that too, along with peer benchmarking.

