Get creative this Easter with HP Smart Tank

Easter 2025 is imminent. In fact, it’s later this week, and with schools out for the holiday, parents across the country are looking for ways to keep kids entertained. Seasonal crafting is a perfect way for the family to get together and do something fun, and at HP, the range of Smart Tank printers are just the ticket.

The HP Smart Tank range of printers are just that – they really are smart. With refillable ink tanks, filling up is not only easy, but cost-effective, with high-yield bottles and uncompromising quality, you’ll get great results with minimum fuss needed.

So, round up the troops, grab a few of your favorite Easter eggs, and sit down to craft with HP. The brand’s Smart Tanks are ready to create Easter themed cards, decorations for the home, and even customizable Easter egg wraps. Keep reading to find out more, and before you know it, you’ll be wowing friends and family with your creations.

HP Smart Tank 5101: Was $249.99, now $179.99, HP.com

( HP )

The most affordable HP Smart Tank model, the 5101 might not have all the bells and whistles that some of the higher end models include, but its sustainable build helps to keep the cost of use low, while delivering high quality results.

With its high-capacity ink tanks that allow for extended printing without the need to pause your Easter crafting and refill, you’ll get a showstopping end result, with vibrant colors and sharp texts, just in time for the holidays. Right now, you can save a huge $70 on your HP Smart Tank 5101.

HP Smart Tank 6001: $344.99, HP.com

( HP )

A great mid-range choice, the HP Smart Tank 6001 is equipped with a user-friendly control panel, and voice-activated printing, making it easy for the whole family to use when whipping up some snazzy Easter egg wraps for the annual hunt.

The HP Smart Tank 6001 is capable of printing up to eight thousand colored pages with the ink provided – which we think will be more than enough to create Easter coloring sheets, banners and cards for everyone you know, and then some.

HP Smart Tank 7602: $444.99, HP.com

The all-singing, all-dancing HP Smart Tank, the 7602 model has everything you could wish for from a mess-free, sustainable and cost-efficient printer, and if you’ve been looking to make the upgrade, now’s the time. With an impressive range of features – including transparent ink tanks for easy monitoring, self-healing WiFi, and an automatic document feeder, you’ll be well equipped to create beautiful seasonal decor for the home, and gifts for loved ones.

Better still, once you’re wrapped up with your seasonal project, this top of the range printer will slot in wonderfully in your home office, and have plenty of ink left to continue creating masterpieces for some time.

We’re hoping you’ve felt suitably inspired to get your hands on a HP Smart Tank that suits your needs and begin moodboarding ideas for Easter crafts. If you could use a bit more of a helping hand, visit HP Printables, and access a huge range of beautiful, free coloring pages, Easter decorations and gifts.

Head to the HP store now to get started